For a kid who has lived his whole life in Salem, N.H., Matteo Mustapha looked quite at home in Methuen on Saturday.
The Blue Devils’ senior was the lone area champion over the weekend at the 20-team Methuen Invitational Tournament.
“I go in there, try my best and make no promises,” said the senior, who went 4-0 with four pins on the way to the title.
“For me, this was a good day, anything I can do to help my teammates and the team.”
Along the way, Mustapha stopped two of the top seven 170-pounders in Massachusetts, include the top two seeds in the tournament.
Mustapha should feel at home on the mats in the Klimas Fieldhouse. He comes for a strong family when it comes to Rangers athletic history.
His dad, Mike, was a Methuen quarterback and baseball player. And, of course, his uncle Shawn constantly reminds him of that fabled 1991 Super Bowl champion Methuen club, on which he stood out at fullback and linebacker.
“My dad is very humble, but my uncle? … Every time I go over there he talks about that team,” Mustapha joked. “The last time over there, he was showing us clips.”
Unlike his dad and uncles, Matteo gave up football.
The first wrestler in the family, he’s been a one-sport guy, on the Blue Devils’ varsity for all four years.
“I was dealt a little bit of a bad hand, first with the Covid year and then missing time last year with a shoulder injury,” he said.
He’s been a rock for the Blue Devils, who face a huge Wednesday night dual with rival Timberlane.
“It’s pretty much the same every day. Keep my head down, get focused and just get the team going,” said Mustapha.
“I prepare for tournaments just the same as anyone else.
We brought it Saturday (Salem took second place to Xavier of Connecticut) and that was a good thing.”
After graduation, Mustapha is currently leaning to potentially work his way toward being a fire-fighter in the near future. He interned with the Windham Fire Department during first semester.
Like the wrestling, he’d be a trend-setter in the family if he decides that’s the way to go.
“I’ve always that that would be a pretty good job, you know with the thrill of the thing, but I’m keeping my options open,” he said.
SALEM’S SOLID SECOND
The defending champ, Xavier of Connecticut, was strong in repeating, scoring 232 points with Salem second at 165.
Evan Lynch (106) and Brody McDonald had third places, while Tyler Pavidis was fourth at 285 pounds.
The host Rangers finished fourth overall with 159 points, six behind Salem.
While they did not have a champion, three reached the finals, taking second.
Dom Gangi, at 113 pounds, saw his unbeaten streak snapped at 36, falling in the finals to Braylon Gonzalez of the tourney champion, Xavier High.
Vinnie DeMaio, at 145, and heavyweight Josirus Gomez also took home runner-up medals. Joe Bolduc had a rock-solid day at 170, grabbing third, and both Joe Tavares and Anthony DeMaio scored fourth places.
Lawrence scored 41 points on the day, led by Nathaniel Ramos, who was sixth at 220 pounds.
YET ANOTHER MVC FLEX
Unprompted recently at the beginning of January, one Merrimack Valley Conference athletic director said flat-out, “The best sport in our league this winter? Easy … wrestling.”
And with each passing Saturday, we get at least one — sometimes multiple — MVC flex.
This weekend’s was Central Catholic walking into Saint John’s Prep and knocking off the mighty Eagles on their home mat in a dual, 34-31, to capture the Commonwealth Cup.
“St. John’s is still St. John’s. They’re solid, up and down the lineup,” said Raider coach Jamie Durkin. “The difference was us not getting pinned in some key spots and then winning the matches we had to.”
Just how tough is the MVC and how huge a performance was this by Central? The Raiders are 12-2 with both losses coming in the conference (to Tewksbury and Chelmsford).
“A couple our big guys didn’t get pinned. A kid like Sean Finneran, giving up 30 pounds at 220 and not getting pinned was huge,” said Durkin. “And James Crippen did the same at 126. That’s a first-year varsity wrestler against a returning state placer. To lose by the decision was just huge.”
Veteran Jackie Dehney had a giant win at 120 pounds, 6-5, over a tough customer. and Nick Spero’s win by fall at 132 was immense.
James Bohenko, Jason Belkus and Nate Blanchette all had pin wins. Caden Chase took a 9-1 major at 170, and Cole Glynn won 2-0 in the 106-pound matchup.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.