BOSTON — From the moment he arrived at Fenway Park, Chris Sale knew Saturday was going to be special.
When he first walked into the clubhouse he could feel a completely different vibe, and the energy around the ballpark was obvious everywhere he went. He was showered with cheers when he stepped onto the field during pre-game warmups, and once he took the mound it felt like the weight of the longest two years of his life had been lifted from his shoulders.
“This was the end of the road, basically. I said it today when I got to the field, ‘I’m done driving on the dirt road today, the rubber meets the asphalt today,’” said Sale, whose return from Tommy John surgery came two years and one day since his last big league start. “It was incredible, nothing is going to beat pitching in the World Series, there will never be an energy like that, but for today, everything that went into it, it’s probably a close second to that.”
Sale’s long awaited return was all anyone could have hoped for and more, making for a special afternoon at Fenway Park. The big lefty looked every bit his old self, with his fastball sitting in the mid-90s and topping out at 96 mph, and his teammates picked him up by pounding the Baltimore Orioles pitching staff for a stress-free 16-2 win.
Baseball-wise it wasn’t perfect, Sale allowed back-to-back home runs for just the second time in his career to Austin Hays and Trey Mancini in the bottom of the third. But beyond that he was sharp.
Sale, 32, pitched five innings and allowed two runs on six hits with no walks and eight strikeouts, and he drew 16 whiffs on 89 pitches, 60 for strikes.
But for Sale and the Red Sox, all of that was almost besides the point.
“Today was a special day for this organization,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said afterwards. “What he went through and him grinding through the whole process. And obviously not feeling good about himself because he wasn’t able to post for the first time in his career and contribute, it was very hard.
“Today was one of those days where you feel very proud to be a Red Sox,” he continued. “It’s kind of like the same feeling we had on Oct. 28, 2018, we accomplished something huge for us. I’m glad that he’s back, he’s ready to go.”
Following the game Sale was candid about his struggles coming back from the injury. He often felt frustrated and said he wasn’t always the easiest guy to be around. He felt like he had a hole in his chest for two years, and it took a lot of work and a lot of support from family, coaches, teammates, trainers and support staff to help him make it back.
He said the experience has helped make him a better person and given him a greater appreciation for the game of baseball.
“I’ll be completely honest with you I took days for granted. I’ve been a big leaguer for 11 years now and I took moments, I took days, I took weeks for granted,” Sale said. “Through all of this I’ve had a huge perspective change, I feel like I can tell you one thing, I’m not wasting another damn day of my big league career, that’s just not going to happen.”
After Sale forced Mancini to ground out to end the fifth inning, he walked off the field to an enormous standing ovation and was welcomed back to the dugout with hugs, smiles and high fives. Following the game there was a huge celebration in the clubhouse, and with the toughest two years of his life finally behind him, Sale said he can’t wait to get back to doing what he loves.
“I’ll never forget this day,” Sale said. “I’m appreciative of the people and the experience I was able to have and to be sitting here right now, I honestly couldn’t be more happy.”
Sale’s Day
Innings: 5.0, Runs: 2, Hits: 6, Walks: 0, Strikeouts: 8, Last start: Aug. 13, 2019
