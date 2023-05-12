The Boston Red Sox are two days from hitting the 25 percent mark of the season, a mini, sort of checkpoint for assessing a ball club.
The others are Memorial Day, Independence Day, the All-Star Break, the trade deadline, Labor Day and late September.
Well, I’m not going to wait those two days to make my first, official assessment on your Red Sox team.
They are good.
Yes. I’m going with “good.”
The even better news is that they could be very good by the second or third checkpoint if their injuries heal and Chris Sale is hucking fastballs in the upper 90s.
The Red Sox schedule has been, technically speaking, tougher than most. They haven’t really played a bad team. Even the Detroit Tigers have turned it around.
And they’ve gone against most of the iron in Major League Baseball, going against all of the division leaders and second place teams.
In fact, their worst foe record-wise, by far, starts tonight in St. Louis (13-15), ahead of only Kansas City (11-27) and Oakland (8-30).
The Red Sox rank third overall in runs scored and fourth worst in runs allowed. That would seem to put the Red Sox at .500 at best, or worst if you believe pitching rules the roost like most sabermetric nerds do.
Basically, it appears the Red Sox have slugged their way out of being a bad team.
While that is somewhat true, I have a better theory.
The Red Sox had a few opportunities to go the way of Kansas City, maybe six or seven games below .500, but their lineup, despite its warts, wouldn’t allow it.
It’s plausible in mid-May to have an offense carry team. But I don’t think that’s what happened.
I think Kenley Jansen happened.
Wasn’t that the Red Sox biggest issue last year? Finishing games?
Last year the Red Sox had 20 blown saves by the All-Star break, cleaning it up a bit to finish with 28.
Here we are 25 percent of the season completed and the Red Sox and Jansen are at a rate of four or five blown saves.
As much as closers finishing off games is a nice thing to have, blowing a lead, and then blowing another lead, etc. is the ultimate momentum killer.
While most people will point to the Red Sox shaky starting pitching, a legitimate concern if or until Chris Sale finds some semblance of his former self for an extended period, Jansen has been the Red Sox MVP.
Red Sox ownership and upper management recognized his performance as “savior” by attending his 400th career save on Wednesday night, only the seventh pitcher to reach that plateau.
He’s 78 from No. 3 all-time, Lee Smith, a 2019 Baseball Hall of Fame inductee, which could happen before his two-year deal with the Red Sox is complete.
Sox owners guaranteed him $32 million over two years, making him the second highest paid closer in the game, per year, behind only Mets’ Edwin Diaz at $18.44 million per season.
And there was some risk, as he was noted for taking his time in between pitches and holding the ball longer than most pitchers.
But the opposite has happened.
In 12 outings and 11.2 innings, Jansen has allowed only one run, which was his only blown save. He and the Sox recovered that game, beating Cleveland in the 10th inning.
He has 18 strikeouts and only allowed three walks. He’s allowed more than one hit only twice.
His “eighth inning” guy Chris Martin has found his game after a stint on the disabled list (shoulder). He, too, has been clean since the May started.
While technically speaking the closer finishes the job, it all starts with that guy. When he’s good, even great, as Jansen, has been, everybody sets into their proper role.
Jansen is the Red Sox quarter-pole MVP and the Red Sox are better, especially with some of their injuries and shortcomings, than anybody expected.
But those expectations are changing as we speak. Stay tuned.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.