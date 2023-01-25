We are just about at the halfway point of the 2022-23 winter high school sports season — I know, hard to believe — and a few local teams are making major noise in the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) Power Rankings.
Could a few championships be in the cards?
To no one’s surprise, the Andover High girls basketball team tops the Division 1 power rankings. The Golden Warriors entered the season as the team to beat in Division 1, and they have done nothing to change that, rolling to a 12-0 record.
There’s no wonder why the Warriors have been so dominant. The senior trio of 2022 Eagle-Tribune MVP Anna Foley and Eagle-Tribune All-Stars Amelia Hanscom and Marissa Kobelski were not only starters on last year’s Division 1 finalist team, but on the 2020 squad that was named co-Division 1 champs after the title game was cancelled due to COVID.
North Andover (7-5) — led by dynamic Hannah Martin — is No. 10 in the Division 1 girls hoops poll.
On the boys side, Lawrence (13-1) stands atop the Division 1 basketball rankings. The Lancers are led by breakout star Marius Canery and a variety of playmakers behind him.
But right behind the Lancers is city rival Central Catholic (8-3) which is ranked No. 2 in Division 1. Joey Hart and his Raiders will have to find a way to beat Lawrence, which has taken down Central twice this winter.
On the ice, the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (HPNA) co-op girls hockey team is ranked No. 7 in Division 1. Behind Eagle-Tribune All-Star goalie Juliana Taylor and high-scoring Kaitlyn Bush, HPNA has surged to an 8-3-1 record. Methuen/Tewksbury (7-3-1) is No. 12.
The Andover girls (7-2-2) are ranked No. 3 in Division 2, behind the likes of Eliza O’Sullivan.
In boys hockey, the highest ranked is Central Catholic (6-6-2) at No. 18.
There are no power rankings for wrestling, swimming, track or gymnastics, so that’s the MIAA’s slight, not ours.
