When the final shots were hit at Manchester Country Club on a steamy Wednesday afternoon at the 120th New Hampshire Amateur, 32 players remained.
Three of them play out of Atkinson Country Club with eyes on staying alive as the rounds of 32 and 16 are set for Thursday.
Mat Gover, the 19-year-old top seed after earning medalist honors in the 36 holes of medal play, had one of the more eventful battles of the tournament.
“I know Sam (Barton), I’ve grown up playing with him and he’s no 64 seed,” said Gover, of his first-round opponent. “He’s an excellent player who just had one of those days on Monday (shooting 80). He’s the kind of guy you expect to see in one of the later rounds.
Barton gave Gover all he could handle, blitzing to a three-hole lead through 12 holes.
Gover, one of the favorites coming into the week, was in deep trouble. and then the 13th hole happened.
“Today was definitely a battle day, and I just battled my way back,” said Gover, who will enroll at the Mass. College of Liberal Arts in the fall and play both golf and hockey there. “Thirteen was definitely the turning point of the match. If I don’t win 13, I don’t win the match.”
Gover rolled in a huge birdie putt at 13, a 156-yard par-3.
“I made a bomb of a putt, a 35-footer,” he said.
Gover went on to complete the rally, scoring the 1-up victory on 18. He will face Laconia Country Club’s David Sherborne on Thursday morning.
Bentley College junior Evan Desjardins of Salem did not need as much drama in taking his match over Laconia’s Bill Raney, 4-and-3.
“It was a pretty good day,” said Desjardins, a quarterfinalist in this event last year. “I didn’t hit the ball as well as I would have liked, but I just stuck through it. I made a couple of big putts early and then a couple more late to close it out.”
Desjardins was not expecting that kind of success with the flat stick.
“The putter really helped me out. I putted poorly the first two days,” said Desjardins, who is balancing his game with a finance internship at BAE Systems this summer. “I just couldn’t get a hold of the speed. (Wednesday) I really turned it around.
“Last year was really crucial in helping me gain some confidence. I am really confident in the way I’m swinging the club right now.”
Desjardins will tangle with Canterbury’s Joseph Bowker in the round of 32.
Atkinson’s Jack Pepin trailed much of the match and was actually one hole behind late before rallying to knock off Pembroke’s Shane St. Onge in 20 holes.
Pepin draws the tough task of now facing Griffin Connor on his own home track.
Mac Cavanaugh was one of two Atkinson CC members, who started the day in the 12-person sudden-death playoff for the eight final match-play spots. He survived, making the field of 64 before dropping his match, 4-and-3, to Sky Meadow’s Jack Kelley.
Jeff Fay, also of Atkinson, didn’t make it out of the playoff.
DROHEN BOWS OUT AT MASS AM
Bradford Country Club’s Bill Drohen, the lone area player to make the match-play in the 115th Mass. Amateur at the Essex County Club, ran into some tough luck and a pretty tough customer in Oak Hill’s Ethan Whitney.
Drohen, the 2009 Mass. Amateur champ, fell in 19 holes to be eliminated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.