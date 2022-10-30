The score wasn‘t at all what we hoped for, or expected, but it hardly mattered.
Nor did the boos raining down from the thousands of New England fans around us, or the night-long mist that turned to rain as the clock wound to zero and the Patriots walked off the field losers to the lowly Chicago Bears.
Except for a rally by the Pats to briefly take the lead before being blown out in this recent Monday Night Football contest in Foxborough, the game was a disappointment.
But for my wife and me, this night was about more than football. It was a chance for husband and wife to take a road trip where we were treated special, very special. and deeper than that, at its essence, this was a spiritual journey.
We were taken here thanks to the life of my dear friend and former colleague Mike Muldoon, sportswriter extraordinaire for decades at The Eagle-Tribune, the guy known for writing about young athletes at the end of the bench, their teams’ unsung heroes.
We lost Mike way too soon, in May of this year when he was only 60. An illness had attacked his heart a few years earlier and he survived that battle. But it happened again six months ago and this time it took him.
Suffering deeply because of his death, Mike’s family and friends did what he would have done, found a way to turn their pain into a gain for someone else. They hatched a plan to raise money for scholarships in his memory to benefit local high school seniors. The money would be raised by the sale of tickets to a raffle with a grand prize of two tickets to the Oct. 24 Pats-Bears game at Gillette Stadium. The prize included a variety of extras beyond the tickets.
My always-charitable wife, Rene’, sent a generous amount of money to the raffle as soon as she heard about the scholarship effort. For her it was all about honoring Mike’s memory and supporting the education of young people.
Then, about a week before the Pats-Bears game, a text from Eagle-Tribune sports editor Bill Burt appeared on my phone. Rene’ had won the grand prize, and on game night we embarked on a sports fan’s dream: Parking right next to the stadium for free in a VIP section. Entering Gillette through an area reserved for VIPS, no waiting in long lines.
Immediate seating at the stadium’s popular Davio’s restaurant, where we used a gift certificate to enjoy a meal fit for royalty, high-quality steak and ribs and all the trimmings. Receiving special passes that allowed us to walk along the Patriots sideline before the game as the likes of quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe warmed up with their teammates. Finally settling into seats with a great view of the game, which unfortunately the Pats lost 33-14.
We’re passionate Patriots fans and we wanted a win, but as I sat with my wife in the drizzle and our team slipped further and further behind, football didn’t seem to matter. I heard the voice of Mike’s wife, Yadira, telling me at his wake that she always thought they’d grow old together. I heard their son, Gabe, promising he’ll take care of his mom now that Mike is gone. I heard the voice of Mike’s brother Bob cracking when I told him on the phone after the raffle that I would carry Mike in my heart during our journey to Gillette.
Seats around us emptied rapidly during the fourth quarter when it became clear the Pats would lose, but Rene’ and I stayed to the bitter end. After the clock expired, we walked out of our section and happened to meet two brothers who are season-ticket holders. We stopped to chat and they said they were disheartened that so many people left early, that Pats fans should support their team in good times and bad, that loyalty means everything.
It sounded a lot like something Mike Muldoon would say.
Bill Cantwell retired from The Eagle-Tribune in May 2021 after working 40 years at the newspaper as a reporter and editor, most of that time covering Haverhill. He and his wife, Rene’, live in Haverhill.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.