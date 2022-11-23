ANDOVER — As dependable and talented as his football field managers are, Andover High football coach EJ Perry is often blown away by their devotion to the team as much as he is by their performance.
“And trust me, they’re as good as it gets,” said Perry, whose Golden Warriors head to North Andover on Wednesday night for the traditional Thanksgiving Eve showdown with the rival Scarlet Knights.
“The Andover High football team has a lot to be thankful on a daily basis because of these guys. We have passionate managers that care.”
The Warrior players are so grateful for the effort these four put in on almost a daily basis.
“Their love for the game is amazing. I don’t think any of them have missed much at all,” said standout quarterback Scotty Brown. “They show up every day, so willing to help the team and they love what they do. They come to everything we do. They come to the team dinners. They’re just a big part of our team.”
Perry has surrounded himself with an awesome foursome, led by its elder statesman, 73-year-old Bobby Ripa.
“Three years ago he had his 70th birthday party and he invited the staff. Coach (Peter) Reilly and I sat prominently at the head of the table and listened to Bobby tell stories about his personal family and his football family,” said coach Perry. “He remembers Glen Verette, Tim Perry, the Marinaros and more. His stories are legendary. He’s attended the three consecutive super bowls and trained another Andover legend, Johnny Garabedian, to be a manager, too.”
To this day, Ripa remains a favorite to the officials in the conference for his ability to fire the footballs into action and break up even the most intense moments on the field.
“Against Central this year it was a battle. He threw a ball in that had to land 20 yards behind the referee. All we could do is smile. It was a real tense moment, and he broke it up.”
Senior Aidan Lohan is another proven veteran with some big time aspirations.
This past week, the seniors from both Andover and North Andover were treated to a special brunch, with WBZ-TV personality Dan Roche as the guest speaker.
“Rochie” asked the seniors from the team, the cheerleaders and the bands rhetorically if they had their plans laid out for the future, with college and beyond.
Lohan’s hand shot up.
“We asked him on the ride home what he was going to tell him,” said Perry. “Aidan replied, ‘I was going to tell him that I was going to be a college manager, then a position coach and finally a defensive coordinator.’”
Central Catholic may be a fierce rival during the regular season, but Lohan was empowered by the amazing story of ex-Raider sideline standout Mikey Lane, who is currently a freshman manager for the University of Alabama football team.
Lohan has been right there every step of the way as the Warriors built a conference champion this fall, the programs first in 12 years.
“I can tell you for all of us seniors, it was huge to have Aidan as a part of our senior night,” said Brown.
A pair of juniors, Logan Gabriel and Will Beeny, round out the squad.
Gabriel actually played on the team as a freshman and sophomore before deciding to move into the manager’s role.
“My favorite thing about being a football manager is the Friday night games and hanging out with the players, and doing stuff for (Coach Perry).”
Gabriel comes from an athletic family. His grandfather, Ken, is a veteran local sports official and actually worked the clock during Andover’s huge win over Methuen High.
Beeny got his start between eighth and ninth grades when he worked at Perry’s summer camps.
After working with the Farnham brothers, who coach the freshmen team at Andover, Cam Farnham became a mentor. Beeny parlayed his commitment and effort into a seven-week summer job working camps for Andover’s DCS.
“His passion for all sports is remarkable and his involvement in community is awesome,” said Perry. “He works the camera. He makes the playlists for the songs that we play during practice and the games.”
The three have become great friends through their time, first at West Elementary School where Perry teaches and now at the high school. They rely on each other, too.
“When Aidan was looking for part-time work and had trouble finding a job, Logan helped him get one at Market Basket,” said Perry.
Wednesday night will be Lohan’s final game with the Warrior football program. He knows he has left it in good hands with Gabriel and Beeny.
