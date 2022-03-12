DORCHESTER — Different game, same result. But this loss to B.C. High hurt more, bringing some tears, as Central Catholic’s impressive season ended in the Division 1 state quarterfinals.
The undefeated No. 1-seeded team in Massachusetts, B.C. High (23-0), looked every bit the part in beating Central Catholic, 75-62, in the Division 1 state quarterfinals on the Morrissey Boulevard campus.
While the score was similar to their last meeting, a 71-57 win by B.C. High on Feb. 17, that was a different game as Central trailed by 20-plus points for most of the game.
Central was closer on Saturday, around 10 points for most of the second half, but couldn’t crack B.C. High’s code, which is elite, two-way basketball.
“The key was the technical foul (3:02 in third quarter) on them,” said Central coach Mark Dunham. “We make the free throws to get closer (48-41), but miss an open shot. Then they get the ball and (Greg) Cooper hits the three in the corner. It killed us. That was our chance.”
Central basically needed a herculean effort from their sensational star, Xavier McKenzie, similar to the 39 points he drained in the thrilling win over Beverly High on Tuesday.
McKenzie got 25, matching the other sensational talent in the game, B.C. High’s Mike Loughnane, arguably the top player in the state.
And he had to work for every, single point.
“That was our goal,” said B.C. High coach Bill Loughnane. “He’s incredible. McKenzie can take over a game. We saw what he did against Beverly. That was amazing. That was our goal against Central. We know he’s going to score. We just need him to work for every possession. and for the most part, we made him work for his points.”
McKenzie had bumps, bruises and free throws (12) to prove it.
“They were tough defensively, which we knew,” said McKenzie. “They always had help on screens. They have two big guys down low. They’re good, man. They’re tough.”
Central junior Marcus Rivera was a good wing-man for McKenzie, scoring 16 points while pulling down 10 rebounds. He hit four of Central’s 11 3-pointers, but again, he had very few open looks.
After Rivera, junior Sean Njenga had 7 points, and a player to watch, freshman Nick Sangermano, added 6 on two 3-pointers.
But it wasn’t enough, as Central saw a 17-17 game turn into a 36-26 score at the half.
B.C. High had three others, beyond Loughnane, scoring in double figures including Cooper (12), Mahari Guerrier (13) and Will Doyle (12).
“We knew what we were facing here today, coming into a hostile gymnasium,” said Dunham. “Obviously, Loughnane is a great player. But they have other guys who can beat you if they are open or have space. To play the schedule they played and be undefeated this time of year is special. They are battle-tested. You have to play better than we played to beat them.”
Coach Dunham, though, said beyond seeing two of his seniors graduate (B.C. High graduates 10 seniors), there are zero regrets with what happened here in Dorchester.
His 2021-22 team finishes 16-6, yet returns four starters, including a freshman and sophomore.
“As a coach, win or lose, it comes down to the fact did your team give it their all,” said Dunham. “And they did. I couldn’t have asked for more. Yes, I’m very proud right now.”
B.C. High 75, Central Catholic 62
At Dorchester
Central Catholic (62): Markys Bridgewater 2-0-5, Xavier McKenzie 7-9-25, Marcus Rivera 5-2-16, Sean Njenga 3-0-7, Nick Sangermano 2-0-6, Julian Rijo 1-0-3, Totals 20-10-62
B.C. High (75): Greg Cooper 4-2-12, Mike Loughnane 8-4-25, Connor Strickland 2-2-6, Ivan Yhomby 1-0-2, Mahari Guerrier 5-2-13, Will Doyle 4-2-12, Dylan Dixon 1-0-2, Totals 27-12-75
3-pointers: CC (11) – Rivera 4, McKenzie 2, Sangermano 2, Njenga, Bridgewater, Rijo
CC – 14 12 17 19 — 62
BCH – 13 23 19 20 — 75
