BOSTON — A complete and total buy-in from Taylor Hall increases the Bruins’ chances of winning a Stanley Cup exponentially this spring.
Imagine, now that Hall is once again healthy and seemingly operating at full throttle, what he provides to the Black-and-Gold: a dangerous scoring weapon they can utilize on the third line, on the second power play unit, slot him up to play in the top six when needed, trust him to play late in games with a lead ... his intangibles have been many.
It’s exactly what the Boston brass envisioned when they traded with Buffalo to acquire Hall’s services 24 months ago. For the cost of Anders Bjork and a second round pick, the Bruins got (along with Curtis Lazar) a former No. 1 overall pick and league MVP in New Jersey and were asking him not to be The Guy, but more of a supporting player without the overall team structure.
As the early stages of these playoffs have shown, it’s worked out well for both the player and organization.
Going into Thursday’s potential Game 5 clincher at TD Garden against the Florida Panthers, Hall had four goals and three assists to lead the Bruins in scoring. All but one of those seven points came over the last two contests down in the Sunshine State, including a 2-goal, 2-assist showing in Game 4. He has been praised by head coach Jim Montgomery for his speed to the net and play in all three zones.
Again, this is from a third line forward — in name only, of course, on a team as deep as Boston’s.
Prior to being acquired by Boston, Hall had made just two postseason appearances with the Devils and Arizona Coyotes, playing a total of 14 games and putting up 4-8-12 totals. Last night was his 23rd playoff game already with the Bruins, and he’s already surpassed his goal scoring and point totals from any of his previous four playoff campaigns.
The newly configured line combination of Hall alongside Pavel Zacha in the middle and Jake DeBrusk on the right wing has been an instant hit. All three possess terrific north-south speed and can burn from the neutral zone over the blue line to attack opposing netminders.
Hall, as more of a pass-first forward, can also shoot off the wing and drive the net; DeBrusk is the most natural lamplighter of the three; and Zacha the facilitator. That trio is also part of the second power play unit along with defensemen Hampus Lindholm and Dmitri Orlov.
When Hall suffered a lower body injury against the Canucks in Vancouver in late February, it was thought his season might be over. Instead, he returned for three late regular season games to get his game back, then has been at full speed since the Stanley Cup playoffs began.
Certainly, the 31-year-old Hall is well aware that this is the best chance he’s ever had to lift Lord Stanley’s silver mug high over his head while being surrounded by jubilant teammates.
He is certainly not about to let this opportunity pass him by.
