The moment Andrew Wetterwald's foot hit the Andover High turf, he knew he was in trouble.
"I was playing defense last year against Lawrence," remembered the now-Andover High senior. "I was back-pedaling, turned and tried to get off a blocker. I planted my heel into the ground, and my knee just caved in. It wasn't really painful, but it wasn't a typical kind of pain. It was the kind of cringing pain that makes you know something was wrong."
Wetterwald had suffered a torn ACL (anterior cruciate ligament) in his right leg, and what was poised to be a breakout 2021 season was over after just 3 1/2 games.
Now, just a week short of the year anniversary of that injury, he is back and better than ever.
Wetterwald is not only one of the most consistent kickers in Massachusetts, he's a starting defensive back and go-to receiver for the Golden Warriors (1-0), who host Acton-Boxboro on Friday (7 p.m.)
"Everyone on the team is pumped and looks great," said Wetterwald, who kicked three field goals against Acton-Boxboro last year. "This season means everything to me. Last season was so rough, being stuck on the sidelines. Everyone has worked so hard, and we want to have a great season."
In last week's season-opener, Wetterwald caught a touchdown, booted four extra points, averaged 52 yards a kickoff and had a tackle for a loss in Andover's 34-6 win over Shrewsbury.
"Through the injury, and the COVID pandemic before that, Andrew never lost his focus," said Golden Warriors head coach E.J. Perry III. "That's really a tribute to him, and it's allowed him to have a fantastic career. He's a great kicker. He kicked three field goals in one game. That's unheard of in high school.
"As a cornerback, he's great in coverage and delivering hits. And he is very consistent as a receiver and playmaker. He's also changed his body and is in great shape. He's getting a lot of interest from college programs."
INJURY AND RECOVERY
Wetterwald began to emerge as a sophomore. In the COVID-delayed 2021 spring season, he was 24 for 24 on PATs, kicked four field goals -- with a long of 31 yards -- made 14 tackles and one interception and caught a touchdown in seven games.
In three games last fall, he kicked the three field goals and seven PATs, made five tackles and knocked down three passes.
But in Week 4, against Lawrence, Wetterwald's season came to an abrupt end.
"I knew something was wrong," he said. "The trainer checked me out at halftime and knew something was up. That's why I didn't try to get back into the game. A few days later, I had an MRI, and we found out I had a torn ACL.
"The only positive was that it was my (right) kicking leg, which was actually better than my plant leg because of stress. But the news broke me up. It was extremely tough. It was so tough watching from the sidelines under the lights, watching my brothers out there playing."
Wetterwald underwent surgery, starting a nine-month journey back to the field.
"The weight room was huge, building up my strength," he said. "Physical therapy at Athletic Edge (in Andover) helped me lot. Then I transitioned to IPF (Institute of Performance & Fitness in North Reading). That helped me get my change of direction, agility and power back.
"I started to feel like myself at about five months, then I kept working and was finally cleared to return again at nine months."
DOING IT ALL
Playing offense and defense and kicking can be tiring, but Wetterwald -- who has received college football interest from the likes of WPI -- is more than happy to take on the challenge.
"I take a lot of pride in playing the three positions," he said. "I want to be on the field as much as possible. There's nothing better than scoring a touchdown, then making the PAT right after. It's always exciting to catch passes from (Andover QB) Scotty Brown, and playing alongside (running back/receiver) Lincoln Beal.
"Defensive back is fun as well. I love covering the best receivers in the MVC. It makes me better. And nothing feels better than making an interception. I just want to do whatever it takes to lead my team to wins, and hopefully on a tournament run this fall."
METHUEN EYES REDEMPTION
A year removed from Marshfield ruining his breakout performance as Methuen High QB -- 355 yards, 3 TDs passing, 2 TD runs -- Drew Eason is pumped for another shot at the Rams on Friday (7 p.m.) in Marshfield.
"We had a tough loss (34-33) in a great game last year against Marshfield," said Eason. "Our team is very pumped up for this game, and we’re looking to get the win this time around. They have depth all across the field, so we have to be on our 'A' game and play with energy if we want to win this game. My team and I are very excited and ready to compete on Friday."
CENTRAL LOOKS TO REBOUND VS. RIVAL
After a rough season-opening loss to defending Division 1 champ Springfield Central last week, the road doesn't get any easier for Central Catholic this week.
The Raiders (0-1) will welcome rival St. John's Prep (1-0) to Lawrence Veteran's Memorial Stadium on Friday (7 p.m.) The Eagles are led by QB Aidan Driscoll, who transferred in from Austin Prep in the offseason and threw five touchdowns in the season-opener.
The Prep had been a thorn in Central's side in recent years, beating the Raiders in the 2018 and 2019 Division 1 North title games.
But Central Catholic rolled over the Eagles 35-12 in the 2021 Division 1 semifinals. A star in that game is current Raiders starting running back Matthias Latham, who ran for 66 yards and a touchdown and caught three passes for 73 yards and another score.
The Prep features the best receiving unit in the state, including five-star, University of Georgia recruit Joenel Aguero.
TIMBERLANE READY TO REBOUND
Timberlane suffered its first loss since Nov. 14, 2020 -- in the Division 2 semifinals -- on Friday, 23-20 to perennial contender Bishop Guertin.
But the Owls aren't sweating the defeat.
"I think the team is ready to bounce back and compete in a physical football game," said star lineman Camden Zambrowicz, whose squad is traveling to winless Winnacunnet on Friday. "We knew BG would be a tough game and we've just been keeping our foot on the gas."
LONG ROAD TO LAWRENCE OPENER
A week after the rest of the local Massachusetts teams opened, Lawrence High will kick off its season on Friday, at Somerset Berkley.
Sure, the drive from Lawrence will take about 1 1/2 hours -- covering 79 miles -- but the Lancers are pumped.
"I am extremely excited to kick off the regular season and show people what the Lancers have been working so hard for," said Lawrence QB Jayden Abreu. "We can't wait."
