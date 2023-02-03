A broken arm led to plenty of hockey soul-searching for Andover’s Alex Doudkin.
After two years away, was it time to become a Golden Warrior again?
“During the recovery process from my broken arm, I decided to come back to where it all started,” said Doudkin. “I decided to go home, where my high school career started. I wanted to go back to play for Andover. By the time my cast came off, I was skating with my boys again.”
After two years playing junior hockey instead of high school hockey, Doudkin made the decision to return to play hockey for Andover High this winter. and his return has been a major boost for the Golden Warriors.
Doudkin entered Thursday’s action with a team-leading nine goals and added three assists for an Andover squad that stood at 6-4-2, ranked No. 19 in the MIAA’s Division 1 Power Rankings.
“I love being back,” said Doudkin. “Going to the fan section after you score a goal and seeing all your friends from high school there is an amazing feeling. This is the most fun I’ve ever had in a hockey season. It’s everything — the pasta dinners and just being with my boys every day at school and then at hockey. I love it.
“We started off the season really well, then had a sickness go through the team that really set us back. We were missing six or seven guys some nights. But now we’re back, winning games and feel stronger than ever.”
Led by Doudkin, the Golden Warriors entered Thursday 3-0-2 in their previous five games, after opening the season 3-1-0 before the sickness struck. and Andover coach Kevin Drew is thrilled to have him back in the Warriors’ lineup.
“He’s a senior and our leading goal scorer,” said Drew. “When I talked to him in the fall, he told me he wanted to play with his friends at the high school, and that he was done with all the traveling around chasing the dream. He has settled in playing so relaxed and having the time of his life.”
Doudkin began his hockey career playing in the Andover youth ranks, before moving on to club hockey. He played his freshman season at Andover High, before moving on to juniors. He spent time with the East Coast Spartans (based in Dedham) and the Islanders Hockey Club (based in Tyngsboro). He scored 20 goals during the 2021-22 season.
“Juniors was good,” he said. “I traveled all over the country and to other countries. The competition was good and I learned a lot. But juniors lacks a team aspect. You only see the guys after school at practice. You aren’t seeing them in school every day. The overall team dynamic and bonding is not what you see in a high school team. I missed my boys.”
It was after his broken arm, suffered while playing junior hockey, that Doudkin made the decision to come back to Andover High.
“During a game I went up to this defenseman him and hit him with my hands,” he said. “When I hit him, I heard my arm snap. I thought, ‘Yeah, it’s broken. Because of the adrenaline, I knew it was broken, but I didn’t feel it. Then I got back to the bench and just thought, ‘Oh no!’
“I was lucky that only one of my bones was broken. I was in a cast for a month and a half, and I was in the gym working out my lower body. By September, I had my cast off and I was skating with the Andover High team. I quickly got my hockey legs back.”
The Golden Warriors were pumped to have him back.
“It was a great welcome home,” he said. “The boys were really happy. A lot of them had been asking me to home back, and there were some rumors that I might come back the last two years. This year I let them know I was officially doing it.”
With college club hockey likely up next, Doudkin hopes to leave his mark on the Andover High program.
“We want to win the MVC/DCL (Division 1),” he said. “Right now, we’re right in the mix. It’s not a stretch. We have some big games coming up. and we want to have a tournament run.”
ANDOVER GIRLS ON FIRE
There might be no one hotter on the ice in the region than the Andover girls hockey team.
Second-year coach Meagan Keefe‘s squad is 6-0-1 in its last seven games, including wins over rivals Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover (2-1 in OT) on Sunday and Methuen/Tewksbury (2-0) on Tuesday. Overall, the Golden Warriors are 10-2-2 and ranked No. 3 in the MIAA’s Division 2 power rankings.
Andover has proven a thorn in the side of Methuen/Tewksbury, coached by former Golden Warrior star Sarah (Oteri) Doucette. Since the calendar flipped to 2023, the Red Rangers are 4-2-1 — with both losses game to Andover High. Brenna Lawrence and Riley Sheehan have each notched seven points for Methuen/Tewksbury (8-4-2).
HPNA (10-4-1) is 5-2-0 since the start of 2023, with a loss each to Andover and Methuen/Tewksbury. Kaitlyn Bush has scored 11 goals to lead HPNA.
RANGERS ROLLING
A team not to be overlooked is the Methuen boys hockey team. The Rangers (7-3-2) are 4-1-2 since the start of the new year. Leading the way are returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Owen Kneeland (8 goals, 8 assists), Zach Anderson (4 goals, 5 assists) and Noah Kneeland (8 points).
The Rangers are ranked No. 13 in the MIAA’s Division 3 power rankings.
MASSIVE MATCHUP AHEAD
One of the area’s top rivalries will be renewed on Saturday (5:30 p.m.) — weather permitting — when Andover (6-4-2) will host Central Catholic (8-6-1) at Breakaway Ice in Tewksbury.
Standout Sean Gray has led the Raiders to three straight wins and 5 of their last 7, including a 4-2 victory over Andover on Jan. 11. Central’s Cam Jankowski — the son of longtime Raiders head coach Mike Jankowski — has scored three goals in the last two games.
Andover last beat Central Catholic in the 2019-20 season, taking both contests.
“This is a huge game for us in our goal to win the MVC/DCL,” said Golden Warriors standout Alex Doudkin.
