After a couple years away from the game, Mike Trovato spent some time this spring helping out at practices for the famed Mass. Rivals AAU program. The hoop embers, dormant from his time away from hoops, ignited. and those flames can’t be doused.
Trovato, the former Haverhill High coach, is getting back in the game next winter. The former Central Catholic and Bentley University standout was recently named the varsity boys coach at Triton Regional High School in Byfield.
Trovato replaces North Andover native Ted Schruender, who stepped down after going 30-42 in four years at the Triton helm.
“After having two years off, not coaching in the winter after so many years of doing it, I just missed it. Going down there to help with Rivals practices, it just showed me how much I miss basketball,” said Trovato, whose most recent work was as an assistant for David Fazio at Andover High from 2018-2020.
“I’m excited to be able to coach again. I said to myself the only way I would get back into it was at a smaller school where I think I can win. That’s exactly what Triton is.”
Trovato, 43, is an educator in the Lawrence Public Schools, currently working at the Frost School in South Lawrence. He and his wife, Jess, live in North Andover with their two daughters, Alexis (6) and Ava (2).
He intends to bring the same energy and devotion to the game that helped him go from recruited walk-on to key rotation piece as a player at Division 2 Bentley on a team that won the Northeast-10 Conference and made the NCAA Tournament.
“I’m going to bring a passion and love for the game and try to instill a culture that makes it fun,” Trovato said. “I want the kids to love basketball. We’re going to work hard, play hard and get better, and have a lot of fun along the way.”
Trovato’s coaching history includes early work with the Rivals program, helping develop that group from a grass-roots, starter AAU program into the national powerhouse that it is today under coach/director Vin Pastore.
Andover’s Fazio, who recently was elected to the 2022 Mass. Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, is confident that Trovato is the right man for the job at Triton.
“All he did was bring positive energy to our program at Andover,” said Fazio. “Energy, enthusiasm … plus he’s a credible coach … You know he was a great high school and college player. He was really an asset for us, and I think the time was great for him. He has a whole new outlook, a whole new energy for the game.”
Trovato inherits what should be an extremely young returning group of Vikings, led by Griffin Dupuis, who averaged 8.5 points a game and knocked down 30 3-pointers as a junior.
Other potential returners include Ethan Tate, a 6-3 forward; Luke O’Leary, a 6-3 forward; Max Ciaramitaro, a 6-foot forward; and John Prendergast, a 6-4 forward.
He got his first real look at the group when the team opened summer league play on Wednesday night.
“I think they’re dying for a basketball guy, I’m a basketball guy,” Trovato said.
“As I told the kids (Wednesday) night, if you like basketball half as much as I do, we’re going to build something here.”
Success on the court has happened in the past at Triton.
“Dave Clay had things rolling here not too long ago. I would like to bring that back,” Trovato said.
