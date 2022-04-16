HAVERHILL – It was open season on the record book at the 43rd annual Ottaviani Invitational Track and Field Meet, Saturday at Haverhill High.
Five meet records were set, along with numerous school records and countless personal bests.
Scarlet Knights claim girls’ team title
North Andover claimed the girls team championship with 91.5 points, easily outdistancing Central Catholic (76.5), Pinkerton (72) and Andover (60).
The Scarlet Knights were led by Erika Wojcik, who won the 800 meters by a scant .34 seconds (2:25.17) and Jenna Bard, who won the shot put by one inch with a best toss of 37-05.
“Today, I didn’t feel like I threw my best. But it’s all about trying your hardest and I did feel like I gave it my all,” said Bard. “It was a really good competition. The girl who finished an inch behind me (Lowell High’s Ronnie Jones), we’re always butting heads.”
North Andover competed against Lowell in a dual meet last week, with Bard throwing a personal best 39-05.
Dracut’s Ava Soucy was named the meet’s Outstanding Female Athlete, winning the long jump with a leap of 17-05 and the 100 meters in a meet record time of 12.43.
As impressive as Soucy was, the best individual effort on the girls’ side was turned in by Pinkerton junior Briana Danis, who won the discus by an eye-popping 32-04 with a best throw of 133-0, setting a new meet record and new Pinkerton record in the process.
“I wasn’t sure what to expect from the competition coming into this. I was kind of expecting some (throwers) to be throwing 140s,” said Danis, who is in her second year throwing discus. “And the last couple of practices, I hadn’t really been throwing very well, so I really wasn’t expecting a (personal record).”
Pinkerton got several excellent individual performances. Hannah Sippel won the 200 meters in 26.85 and Jordan Wheaton won the 100 high hurdles in 15.58.
Central Catholic had a solid all-around day, winning three events. Janessa Duren won the 400 hurdles in 1:08.15. The Raiders 4x400 relay team took first in 4:16.39. Macy Daigle won the high jump with a best jump of 5-02.
Haverhill High’s Finleigh Simonds represented the host school well, setting a new meet record while winning the mile in 5:08.54. The Hillies 4x800 relay team also won gold in a time of 10:07.25.
Andover dominated the pole vault, taking the first five places. Olivia Foster set a new meet record with a leap of 10-06. She was followed by teammates Liky Brown, Sophia Hutchins, Molly Foster and Gabby Bresnick. Foster also placed second in the 100 meters.
Londonderry boys nip Central, Knights
Londonderry High took home the boys’ team championship with 71 points, squeezing past Central Catholic (69) and North Andover (68). The Lancers were led by senior Colby Ramshaw, who was named the meet’s Outstanding Male Athlete.
Ramshaw won the long jump with a best leap of 19-10.75 and placed second in the 110 high hurdles in a personal best of 16.52, just behind Masconomet’s Liam Gillespie (16.45). Ramshaw was also part of the Londonderry 4x100 relay team that ran a personal best of 44.81 and placed second behind rival Pinkerton.
“I felt pretty good, showing up today. I was a little nervous, at first. But my team assured me that everything was going to go smooth, and it seems that it did,” said Ramshaw. “I love the new competition (of an inter-state invitational meet), I think it pushes you. You get better by working hard and being challenged.”
Londonderry also got strong performances from Sean Clegg, who took first in the 800 in 1:59.03 and Donovan Gannon, who won the triple jump with a leap of 40-0.
Perhaps the most impressive individual performance on the boys’ side was turned in by North Andover senior Matthew Wessel, who dominated the javelin with a throw of 179-04, winning the event by 36-03 over runner-up Ben Daly of Methuen (143-01).
Wessel’s throw was a personal best by a whopping 14 feet and set a new North Andover High record, topping the mark held by his friend and former teammate Will “Goose” Gossman, set just last year.
Wessel is coming back from an elbow injury, suffered at the 2021 MVC meet, which kept him out of the State Class Meet and All-States.
“I’m 100 percent now, feeling better than ever,” said Wessel. “I’ve qualified for the All-State meet with a ‘super max’ bid and hopefully have qualified for Nationals, as well.”
Wessel’s teammate, Nate Williams, nabbed first place in the shot put with a best throw of 49-8.5. The Scarlet Knights also got a first place effort from Ryan Connolly, who won the mile in 4:26.29, closely followed by teammate Camden Reiland in second (4:28.26).
Pinkerton, which placed fourth with 52 points, got first-place finishes from Luke Brennan in the 2-mile (9:51.67) and its 4x100 relay team, with a time of 44.54.
Central Catholic ran away from the field in the 4x400, winning by more than 12 seconds in a time of 3:27.86. The Raiders’ Ethan Pater took first in the 200 in 22.62.
Metheun’s Michael Soucy won the 400 in 50.08.
Andover’s Chris Worthley and Kyran Maher placed 1-2 in the pole vault. Both cleared a best height of 11-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.