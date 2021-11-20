DURHAM, N.H. -- Senior Tommy Herion of Chicago passed for three touchdowns in his first career start and UNH had a season-high 238 yards rushing but Maine prevailed 33-20.
It was the eighth straight loss for the Wildcats, who finish up 3-8 and 2-6 in Colonial Athletic Conference. Maine finished its season with five wins in its last six games to improve to 6-5 (4-4 CAA).
Carlos Washington Jr. rushed for 101 yards on nine carries for the Wildcats and Dylan Laube added 100 even on 11 carries.
UNH looked to be in control leading 20-7 behind TD passes to Nick Lorden and Brian Espanet, the first two TD passes of Herion's career.
But he was picked off four times in the second half enabling the Black Bears to rally.
Gunner Gibson came up big in the loss with nine tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble Josiah Silver and Bryce Shaw each had 11 tackles.
Herion got the start due to an injury to ex-Central Catholic star Bret Edwards. Herion is often confused with UNH basketball coach Bill Herrion. But they aren't related and spell their names differently.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.