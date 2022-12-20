LAWRENCE — How do you replace a superstar talent like Xavier McKenzie?
If you’re Central Catholic boys basketball coach Mark Dunham, the answer is, “you don’t.” At least not with one player, anyway. With McKenzie and his 22 points a game at UMass-Boston this winter, Dunham has looked to multiple players to pick up the slack.
Tuesday night, Central Catholic showed off the type of offensive balance their coach is looking for, as all five starters scored in double digits in a 77-47 win over Lowell High.
Junior swingman Joey Hart led the way with 16 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. Senior Marcus Rivera added 13 points, including three of the Raiders’ 10 3-pointers.
“We kind of knew at the beginning of the year that our defense would be ahead of our offense. When you replace an Xavier McKenzie, we knew we’d have to try and find ways to score,” said Dunham. “We’re excited because we have a lot of guys that can score. We have some different offenses in there that are predicated on the idea that anyone can score at any time.”
To Dunham’s point, 10 players scored for Central Catholic (2-0) and six of them hit 3-pointers.
Manny Gayyean and Alfred Vazquez led Lowell with nine points each.
The game was sloppy at times, with both teams plagued by turnovers. Lowell played an aggressive man-to-man defense throughout the game. Led by Vazquez’ five steals, the Red Raiders were able to create some problems for Central and stayed within striking distance for much of the first three quarters.
Lowell pulled to with 25-20 with 2:15 to play in the first half, when Jonathan DeJesus scored on a fast break off a Vazquez steal. But Central Catholic answered, closing the half on an 8-2 run to take a 33-22 lead into intermission.
As the third quarter wore on, Central’s depth and size advantage began to take its toll on the visitors. In one key sequence, Bladimir Hiraldo pulled down an offensive rebound off a missed free throw and kicked it out to Rivera, who drained a 3 to push the lead to 46-32 with 2:05 left in the quarter.
By the fourth quarter, Lowell’s players were running out of gas and Central Catholic blew the game open with a 15-4 run.
Freshman Jsvi Lopez had another strong game for Central Catholic with 11 points, a steal and a block. Nick Sangermano (two 3s) and Markys Bridgewater chipped in with 10 points each.
“We’ve been fortunate to have a freshman in our starting lineup each year since I’ve been here,” said Dunham. “Javi is just a really good player. He has great instincts. and he’s just getting started.”
Central Catholic is off through Christmas and will return to action on Dec. 27, in the Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic against North Andover. The Scarlet Knights stunned Andover on Tuesday.
Central Catholic 77, Lowell 47
LHS: 5 17 15 10 — 47
CCHS: (2-0) 13 20 15 29 — 77
Lowell: Alfred Vazquez 4-0-9; Xavier Rivera 1-0-2; Jonathan DeJesus 2-0-5; Juan Beltres Doaz 3-0-7; Javien Kirmil 0-6-6; Enoch Gathecha 0-0-0; Eric Mukiibi 1-0-2; Jason Kamau 1-0-2; Tzar Powell-Aparicio 2-0-5; Manny Gayyean 4-1-9; Totals — 18-7-47
Central Catholic: Markys Bridgewater 5-0-10; Joey Hart 7-1-16; Antonio Lopez 0-0-0; Javi Lopez 4-2-11; Elias Ynoa 0-0-0; Julian Rijo 1-0-3; Marcus Rivera 5-0-13; David Haley 0-2-2; Nick Sangermano 3-2-10; Bladimir Hiraldo 2-0-4; John Kelly 1-0-2; Connor McNamara 2-0-6; Kevin Acosta 0-0-0; Totals 30-7-77
Three-pointers: Lowell — DeJesus 1, Diaz 1, Vazquez 1, Powell-Aparicio 1; Central Catholic — Rivera 3, McNamara 2, Sangermano 2, Rijo 1, Hart 1, Lopez 1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.