In the early 1970s, ice rinks sprouted all over New England. They called it the “Bobby Orr Effect,” as youngsters dreamed of being the next “Big, Bad Bruin.”
Fifty years later, the “Tom Brady Effect” is a similar — now social media-enhanced phenomenon.
And high school football in Massachusetts, more specifically the Merrimack Valley Conference, is raging because of it.
One year ago, Methuen High’s Drew Eason threw for nearly 2,100 yards and 22 TDs as a junior. A few months after the season, Central quarterback Blake Hebert was entertaining Division 1 scholarship offers from Power Five Conference schools by the handful. He enters his junior season with the Raiders, with a commitment to 2018 national champ Clemson.
They’re not the only ones. Around the state, Xaverian’s Henry Hasselbeck has a commitment to Michigan State already. Marblehead’s Miles O’Neill is a Texas A&M guy. Springfield Central’s “Pop” Watson just left for Nebraska.
All of a sudden, Massachusetts is quarterback-wealthy. and the MVC might as well be considered the hub.
As the opening Friday night approaches, there are proven, rising gunslingers at Haverhill in James Farrell, North Andover in Drew Fitzgerald and Chelmsford with Kyle Wilder. All have big time potential.
Is it all just about a generation beholden to Brady?
“Brady being here in New England is a huge part of it, what he did in New England, the legacy he carried here was just tremendous,” said Methuen’s All-Scholastic Eason, who enters his third year at the Ranger helm with a pair of D-1 offers to go with five other Division 2 deals to pick from. “It’s the reason I’m wearing No. 12 today.
“But there’s more. The quarterback game overall. Joe Burrow, Patrick Mahomes, watching them looking so effortless, balling out, that’s a big part, too.”
What Brady did here, winning six Super Bowls with New England, absolutely inspired parents to let their little ones give football a try.
From there, football’s brand of capitalism just took over. Quarterback gurus surfaced, and the athletes dedicated themselves to the craft.
“Every NFL quarterback has a quarterback trainer. More and more, people started to realize that,” said former UNH and CFL quarterback Trevor Knight, who started the TK Quarterback Academy. “There’s just so much that goes into it. Quarterbacks used to be able to get by on athleticism and knowing where to go with the ball. These kids are so much more advanced.”
Knight has from 80 to 100 young athletes, ages 9-to-25, honing their craft on a regular basis. Both Hebert and Eason have put in their time with him.
These days, the king of quarterback crafting is Mike McCarthy’s M2 Quarterback Academy, which is based in southeastern Massachusetts but runs sessions all over the state for upwards of 200 athletes.
Both Hebert and Eason are there currently, while the Hillies’ Farrell and the Knights’ Fitzgerald work in that stable as well.
“These guys, you see how dedicated they are, how hard they’re working at it all year long. There’s a lot of facets that go into it,” said McCarthy. “It’s really cool to see these high-level kids working at it and competing.”
If Brady planted the seed, these programs are nurturing a blue-ribbon worthy crop, and it’s happening with more and more regularity.
Central’s Hebert is the absolute grand slam. He has the genes — dad Rick ascended from Haverhill High to AIC and later the Arena Football League.
Guys like Knight, who worked with him in eighth and ninth grade, and McCarthy honed Hebert into a solid-state throwing machine.
“I get down there in the offseason, once a week, just to break it down to the fundamentals,” said Hebert. “It’s huge to work on the stuff that gets overlooked in just a normal practice.”
Nobody has been married to the cause like Eason has.
A three-sporter, he plays hoop and volleyball for the Rangers, but there’s always time for football.
“I know I put in all the work, all summer, all year long, I’m really excited for this year. Every time I can in the winter, I’m doing mobility exercises, throwing whenever I can, on the weekends,” Eason said. “As a quarterback, I feel like the biggest part of my development is watching film and getting better. My IQ is tremendously up from what it was my sophomore year. My mental, my processing, my IQ, reading defenses, that’s the biggest part I’ve stepped up my game.”
After putting in the work, for athletes like Eason and Hebert, the final piece is college coaches finding them.
That’s where the social media kicks in. Videos of Hebert and his heroics popped up on Twitter in the eighth grade.
It was rare then, but is less so now.
“Being able to get your name out there is huge,” he said.
