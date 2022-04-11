Sidelined with back tightness throughout the first series of the year in New York, Red Sox relief pitcher Matt Barnes made his 2022 debut Monday in the sixth inning of Boston's 3-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers.
Coming on with the game tied 1-1, Barnes pitched a scoreless inning on only 10 pitches, allowing one hit with one strikeout while demonstrating improved stuff relative to what he's had since his late season meltdown last summer.
Among the positives for Barnes was his control. Eight of his 10 pitches went for strikes, and of those he drew seven swings, including on all five of his curveballs. His breaking pitches also demonstrated good movement, though he wasn't able to fool Miguel Cabrera, who blooped a curveball under the diving glove of Jackie Bradley Jr. for a double.
One area to watch with Barnes is his velocity. Barnes touched 95.3 mph with his first fastball but only averaged 94 mph overall, which is 1.8 mph under his yearly average according to Statcast. Given the shortened spring training that might not mean anything yet, but if Barnes is still sitting in that range by this time next month it could be cause for concern.
"I was joking with him that he hasn't seen the sixth inning since the all-star game," Red Sox manager told reporters after the game. "For him to go out there and pitch is a good sign."
Barnes outing was one of a number of strong performances by Boston relievers on Monday, but the offense couldn't pick up the slack. The Red Sox only had four hits total on the day, and the lone run came courtesy of a solo homer by J.D. Martinez in the fifth inning, which broke up what was at that point a perfect game for Detroit starter Matt Manning.
The game would remain tied until the bottom of the eighth, when Detroit's star free agent acquisition Javy Báez clobbered a chin-high fastball from Ryan Brasier for the go-ahead two-run home run. Detroit threatened to extend its lead, putting runners at second and third with no outs, but Phillips Valdez got a pair of impressive strikeouts to keep the game within reach.
Once in the ninth Boston had a chance to tie the game. Rafael Devers hit a double and Martinez nearly hit a two-run home run to force extra innings, but his liner to right didn't quite have enough and it was caught at the warning track to end the game.
Detroit's first run came courtesy of a sacrifice fly by Cabrera, who finished 2 for 3 to bring him to 2,991 career hits. The 38-year-old future Hall of Famer is likely to become the seventh player in MLB history to record 500 home runs and 3,000 hits within the next few weeks.
Cabrera's sac fly was the only run allowed by Red Sox starter Michael Wacha in his team debut. The newcomer loaded the bases with one out in the first but escaped the jam mostly unscathed and finished with one run allowed over 4.1 innings with two hits, three walks and four strikeouts.
With the loss the Red Sox fall to 1-3. They will face Detroit again Tuesday at 1:10 p.m. with Rich Hill set to face Tigers lefty Tyler Alexander.
