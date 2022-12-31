We lost a great one recently, in the name of Bill Novelline, who passed away on Dec. 21 at the age of 82.
There was a picture in the program at his funeral with Bill surrounded by his eight grandchildren from about six years ago. The smile on his face was worth a million dollars.
Family always was his pride and joy, including his wife, three sons and daughter. But that even got ramped up when the grandkids entered his life.
Baseball, once first in his life, became second fiddle, but a very strong second fiddle.
I first met Bill in 1988 in Williamsport, Pa. I was a cub reporter for the Eagle-Tribune, then 26, and Bill, president of Andover Little League, come to find out, was only 48 then.
He was proud as a peacock. Instead of feathers blaring, his arms and kinds words for his town’s bows were loud.
The man, I realized real soon, loved not only his team, but he loved baseball and told me about some other local teams that almost made it there.
Come to find out last week, Bill’s passion for the game started early in life. He apparently, wasn’t very good, but adored the game’s nuances and mental warfare.
He not only was the manager of the Boston College team, but he was so good and so appreciated he won a scholarship at the school for his last two years. Two of those years, 1960 and 1961, B.C. baseball went to the College World Series in Omaha.
Bill became the right hand man to head coach, the legendary Eddie Pellagrino, a relationship that endured until Pellagrino’s death in 2006.
Before long he started a family with his wife, Eileen and their four children, Tom, Brian, Andrew and Tricia, who sadly passed away just four months from scleroderma.
When the boys got older, baseball was back in a big way, with Bill coaching all of them.
They played other sports, and he coached those sports, too, but baseball was his thing.
He became president of Andover Little League in the mid-1980s. Son Brian’s team made it to the state tournament. Andrew’s team, the last of the brothers, made it to sectionals in 1987.
With all of his boys on the big diamond, Bill stayed on to run the league another year, when the Andover Nationals caught lightning in a bottle.
“Bill ran it like a business, very organized,” recalled Jim Oppenheim, the vice president under him that year. “My son Kenny was on the other side. They were very good, too. Bill just kept everyone together. He knew every kid by name. The coaches liked him and that doesn’t always happen. He was great.”
While Bill collected cards, loyally, and other baseball memorabilia at home like programs, tickets, etc., the Red Sox were his team among Boston pro sports teams.
“He took it hard in 1967, 1975 and then 1986,” said Andrew, who worked with his dad at Abbot Financial the last 30 years. “I’ll never forget after the loss to the Mets in 1986, he had kept bottle of Champaign in the fridge. As soon as they lost, he got it and threw it out in the backyard.”
My favorite Bill story came in 1994, as told to me first by long-time Boston Herald sportswriter Steve “Buck” Buckley.
During the strike year in 1994, “Buck” concocted an idea to play a baseball game during the extended strike, asking college players to get together and play a game in Cambridge, and bringing $100 for some charity.
“It was a success,” said Buckley. “We played the game. We had fun. We raised a little money. and that was it.”
“Buck” got a phone call from Bill about “the next” game, the following summer. That he wanted to donate to it.
“I told him, there isn’t another game. It’s one-and-done,” recalled Buckley. “We all had busy lives, etc. But Bill hounded me, said we have to do it again, almost to the point I think I felt guilty. ‘OK, we’ll do it again. One more time,’ I said.”
More than quarter-century later that game is alive and going well, Bill and Andrew’s company was the lead sponsor of the “Old Time Baseball Game,” also helping raise money.
“We have raised over $1 million for a variety of charities,” said Buckley. “And you must note this. Bill is the number one reason why we still play the game, why didn’t end after one year. Bill Novelline. Make sure you write that down.”
Done.
Bill cared about family, friends, children and especially his grandchildren.
But he also had a soft spot for baseball. and forever will be connected to the great game for a long time.
