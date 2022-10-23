ANDOVER – He runs a national powerhouse baseball program at arguably the most prestigious prep school on the planet.
So why the heck would Kevin Graber ever consider leaving Phillips Andover Academy?
Very simple … Major League Baseball called.
The big-league dream that Graber and so many kids had, still burns strong. And, at age 53, the Big Blue coach is ready to take his shot.
Next month, he begins the process of moving his family to Arizona to become the Complex Coordinator in Mesa for the Chicago Cubs organization.
When spring training settles and the teams break camp, he’ll then manage the Arizona Cubs minor league team.
“It has been in the works a little bit, but it also came out of nowhere. I have been presenting at some national conventions recently, and I got a text from a front office guy from the Cubs, who asked me to come out to Wrigley to present to them,” said Graber, who spoke about base-steal techniques, leads and ways to take advantage of the defense.
“I went out with them, back in August, and that was great. I had an invite to get on a zoom call after that and about six more phone calls later, I got a job offer.”
The decision was not an easy one, for sure.
Andover is home to Graber and his family. His baseball program is a dynasty with a dozen Central New England Prep titles since taking over in 2010 from the legendary Andy Cline.
But while he is entrenched in the admissions office at Phillips, Graber’s life outside of family has always been baseball.
During a fine college career as a player, Graber was headed to the MLB draft. A bout with lymphoma changed all that.
He fought off cancer, but was relegated to independent ball after college. The dream as a player took him as far as Australia.
Soon after, his coaching career began. That wild ride took Graber to the Southern Minnesota Stars of the independent Prairie League and the Adirondack Lumberjacks of the independent Northeast League.
The Albany, N.Y., native traveled in the college ranks as well, coaching at West Alabama and then Amherst College as he earned a grad degree at UMass Amherst before landing at Phillips in 2008.
He quickly took the baton from Cline and ran with it.
“It’s been a dream come true here,” Graber said. “I’m competitive. If they’re keeping score, I want to have more than the other team. If there’s a championship to be won, I want to be the last team standing.
“They’re amazing kids that I get to coach here. It’s challenging academically, but the kids who make it through into the program have been 100 percent awesome. When I came on board it was not a priority to build this into championship program. It kind of just happened.”
Those in the New England prep ranks thinking that this is the end, Graber says forget it … with good reason.
One of the top pitching prospects in the nation, Rowley lefty Thomas White, leads a pitching staff that the coach says features five different Division 1 college prospects.
“This is a stacked team,” said Graber, who had plenty of reasons to stay here in Andover but just couldn’t let this opportunity slip by.
“Arizona, that’s where the opportunity is. I have not been afraid to shoot my shot in the past, and that’s not going to stop now.
“I’ve been doing a lot of teaching lately, and now I want to learn. I have the opportunity to learn so much. I want to be 10 times the baseball coach I am now. I want to bring value to the players, help them off the field. I’m getting in the river, swimming with the fishes and seeing where it leads. I’m 53 years old. If I’m going to do something like this, it’s now or never.”
