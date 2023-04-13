HAVERHILL -- Every time Ryan Bateman takes the field for Haverhill High baseball this spring, it matters. Always has.
His late grandfather, Bill, and his dad, Kevin – both Central Catholic legends – made sure of that.
So, when the Hillies struggle, as they have in this current 0-3 start, Ryan, a senior centerfielder, takes it a little bit personally.
“The energy is up, attitude is good, but we just have to get it going,” said Bateman, after the Hillies fell to Newburyport, 9-5, on Thursday afternoon.
This Bateman, like the previous two generations, has his feet firmly planted on the ground. He’s not about to get down, not three games in.
Those lessons came from Bill, who Ryan was fortunate to have living on the same street for most of his young life. And as he was growing up, he certainly paid attention.
“I carry the (Bateman) name with great honor and respect, but both my grandfather and dad taught me to be humble. It’s something I try to live up to every day,” said Bateman. “I’ve loved (living right next door to my grandparents). He wasn’t around as long as I had hoped. But for as long as I had with him, I made the most of it.
“He was at every single one of my games, always there to cheer me on. Anytime I was down, he was always there for me, always kept me moving forward.”
That resilience is something that can come up huge in times like this for a Hillies bunch that Bateman and his fellow seniors are trying to nurture along.
“I have a lot of confidence in this team,” he said. “I believe in every single player here. We’re going to turn this thing around. And it starts tomorrow with practice.”
One other reason for Bateman’s laser focus on the diamond is the fact that this season just might be his last.
Next year, he’ll head to Merrimack College, where Kevin excelled in his day as a middle infielder for the Warriors.
“It’s close to home, and my mom works there (Director of the Compass program). I don’t have to pay for tuition, it’s kind of a no-brainer,” said Ryan.
“I’m going to live there and have the option to come home if I want, while still having the real college experience.”
Merrimack baseball, like the rest of the sports in the school, has bumped up to NCAA Division 1, so playing at that level poses a major challenge.
Don’t count him out.
“I’m going to base baseball off how the rest of this season goes, so we’ll see,” Bateman said. “I’m definitely going to try.”
