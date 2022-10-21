Over the past 20 years the Red Sox have been blessed to have two of the best hitters in baseball manning their designated hitter spot day in and day out.
Since 2003 David Ortiz and J.D. Martinez have combined for 613 home runs, 1,953 RBI, 695 doubles, 1,818 runs scored and 2,796 hits with the Red Sox, numbers that equal and in some cases exceed the career totals of Ken Griffey Jr. and Jim Thome.
The Red Sox have also won four World Series championships during that stretch, so clearly the model has worked well for the franchise. Yet with Martinez’s likely departure in free agency the club could be approaching the end of an era.
Boston’s plans for the DH spot going forward are uncertain. The Red Sox don’t currently have any players on the roster who are an obvious fit for the role, and given the club’s expressed desire to become more dynamic and athletic, adding a hulking slugger who doesn’t offer anything in the way of positional flexibility doesn’t seem like a priority.
Instead, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora both indicated at their year-end press conference that their preferred approach will be to pursue whoever they think can help the team and worry about the DH spot later once the season begins.
“I really think it should be about what works for the club you put together,” Bloom said. “You talk about those two guys with David and J.D., they’re two of the best to have done it over the course of my career. When you have one of those guys it’s outstanding. There are also benefits to the other approach and it really comes down to the personnel and who you’re talking about. I think you’re better off focusing on the baseball player and what they bring to the table than starting from one point and saying we have to find someone that fits that.”
If the Red Sox move away from a full-time DH, they’ll be the latest adopters of what’s becoming an MLB-wide trend. In 2022 only six clubs had a single player start at least half of the team’s games at DH, with most of the rest preferring to rotate between three or four players depending on the needs of a given day.
The Los Angeles Dodgers, for instance, had four players appear in at least 20 games at DH. Edwin Rios was originally being used as a full-time DH before he was lost for the season after 20 starts due to injury. After that Justin Turner became the primary option, splitting his time between third base and DH close to 50/50, and Max Muncy and Will Smith also appeared in 25 games each at DH, primarily to give them a rest from their infield and catcher duties respectively.
The New York Yankees also used a rotation at the position, even though they employ a slugger in Giancarlo Stanton who seems perfectly suited for the role. Stanton appeared in 65 games at DH, while Aaron Judge (25 games), Josh Donaldson (24) and Matt Carpenter (16) all saw significant time at the spot as well.
Even the Houston Astros, who boast arguably baseball’s most dominant DH-type in Yordan Alvarez, used multiple players at DH as part of a larger outfield rotation. Alvarez (77), Michael Brantley (35) and Trey Mancini (20) all saw time at DH, generally cycling through so superior defensive players like Chas McCormick could be utilized in the field.
Perhaps the Red Sox will employ a similar strategy going forward, allowing position players like Rafael Devers more opportunities to get off their feet while still keeping their best bats in the lineup on a daily basis.
Until next year’s roster is complete it’ll be impossible to say for sure, but either way, change is coming.
