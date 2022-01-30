It’s no secret why Curt Schilling isn’t in the Hall of Fame.
Once renowned as among the greatest big game pitchers of his generation, Schilling is now better known for his open embrace of the far right than anything he accomplished on the mound. Between his offensive commentary, support of the Jan. 6 insurrection and his suggestion that journalists be lynched, Schilling became the first player in history to effectively tweet his way out of Cooperstown.
But it didn’t have to be this way, and if Schilling had even remained within eyesight of the bounds of decency, he very likely would have earned enshrinement years ago.
Why? If the focus had remained on baseball, then nobody would have been better positioned to capitalize on the game’s changing landscape.
When Schilling first appeared on the Hall of Fame ballot in 2013, the knock against him was that he didn’t have enough wins and he never won a Cy Young Award. Compared to the 300-plus wins some of his peers like Randy Johnson and Greg Maddux compiled, Schilling’s 216 looked paltry by comparison. So when he was first up for election, he only earned 38.8% of the vote in a year when nobody was selected for induction.
The next year, when his total dropped to 29.2%, it was largely a product of one of the most stacked ballots in Hall of Fame history. Thirteen players from the 2014 ballot have since been enshrined in Cooperstown, and considering voters can only vote for 10 players per year, Schilling had some stiff competition.
But then things started to shift in Schilling’s favor. Prior to the 2016 vote a change was made culling voters who had not actively covered baseball in over decade. Around that same time, baseball writers were beginning to place a greater emphasis on advanced metrics and rate statistics, both areas where Schilling was particularly strong. Suddenly his relatively low win total and lack of Cy Young Awards weren’t the dealbreakers they’d been in the past.
Not surprisingly, Schilling’s vote total surged that year from 39.2% to 52.3%. Absent any other factors, a pitcher with Schilling’s resume — 3,261 innings, 3,116 strikeouts, a 4.38 strikeout to walk ratio, 79.5 WAR and a litany of postseason heroics — should have been all but guaranteed enshrinement eventually.
But right as the baseball community was beginning to warm up to his body of work, Schilling’s public behavior took a disturbing turn.
Long known for his outspokenness and un-shy about sharing his conservative viewpoints, Schilling invited controversy throughout 2016. He was fired from his analyst role at ESPN after he posted a transphobic meme, and in the lead-up to that fall’s election he posted a tweet endorsing the lynching of journalists. That post was widely condemned and specifically cited by numerous voters who withdrew their support for Schilling, whose vote total dropped to 45% the following year.
Even still, Schilling’s support rebounded and by 2020 he was up to 70%. It didn’t matter that Schilling had spent his playing career making enemies with future voters, or that he cost Rhode Island taxpayers $75 million on an ill-fated video game venture. It didn’t matter that he’d spent years posting offensive memes or endorsing the murder of journalists. If Schilling had dialed it back just a little bit, he probably would have been elected the following year, but instead he kept the focus on his worst aspects and wound up falling 16 votes short.
Now, Schilling will have to hope for a friendlier reception when the Hall of Fame’s Today’s Game Committee convenes in December.
Hall of Fame: Which Sox are up next?With his first ballot election, David Ortiz joins Pedro Martinez, Jim Rice, Wade Boggs and Carlton Fisk as prominent former Red Sox stars to be voted into the Hall of Fame in recent years. Yet with Roger Clemens and Schilling now in the hands of the era committees and Manny Ramirez unlikely to ever earn induction thanks to his two performance-enhancing drug suspensions, it’s not clear who or when the next Red Sox inductee might be.
In terms of recent players, Jon Lester will be an interesting case five years from now, but his candidacy is far from a slam dunk. Dustin Pedroia is another one who will draw support but may struggle to hit the 75% threshold. Mookie Betts is probably the closest we have to a sure thing, but that might not be for another 15-plus years.
In the meantime, the most likely Hall of Fame candidate might just be Terry Francona.
The former Red Sox manager has enjoyed a terrific second act since taking over as manager of the Cleveland Guardians. He’s now that franchise’s all-time wins leader and stands at 17th all-time with 1,782 career wins. That’s on top of his two World Series titles with the Red Sox, including the historic 2004 championship, and depending on how long he sticks with it Francona could conceivably top 2,000 career wins and enter the top 10 all-time.
Even if he retired today Francona would have a great shot at Cooperstown, so he’ll be one to watch in the years to come.
Katie Krall breaking barriers
Katie Krall is only a couple of years out of school, but she’s already making waves within the professional baseball world. The Northwestern University graduate has served in various front office roles with the Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds and in the Cape Cod Baseball League, and this season she’ll become one of a small handful of women serving in an on-field coaching role.
Krall was recently hired by the Red Sox as a development coach with the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, a new role where she will serve as a bridge between the coaches, players and front office with a focus on applying analytics and data. She will be one of 11 women in on-field coaching positions across affiliated baseball, a group that also includes fellow Red Sox minor league coach Bianca Smith.
Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Krall said she didn’t expect to ever be in uniform but is excited for the opportunity and grateful for the support she’s received from within the organization. She added that she hopes plenty of others will follow her in the near future.
“I definitely think that at a point where we’ll get to a place where women will be hired and it won’t necessarily result in a Zoom call with reporters,” Krall said. “I think that would be phenomenal, and I think that’s the ultimate goal, that it doesn’t become newsworthy anymore.”
