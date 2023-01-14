LAWRENCE — If you scan the recent New England Prep boys basketball rankings, you’ll catch the usual boarding-school hoop monsters.
Flowing campuses, academic history and a litany of superstar alums.
By name and by basketball resume, No. 2 Bradford Christian Academy fits like a glove.
The Sentinels feature a pair of top-150 prospects nationally in the junior class and two Division 1 college signees in the senior class. They’re 12-2, playing arguably the toughest high school schedule in New England — with all but one game on the road.
But BCA boys basketball — and the tale of the school itself — yield a much deeper, much more intense tale, one of commitment, sacrifice and, of course, success.
For those who don’t know, Bradford Christian isn’t in Bradford anymore. The grade 7-12 day school has made its home in Lawrence in the Merrimack Street mills across the way from Salvatore’s Restaurant for the past three school years.
Enrollment-wise, it’s tiny, with under 100 high school students in the building. There are no ivy-covered halls, no sprawling, picturesque quads — just a commitment to small-school, character-driven education.
“You have more of a connection to your school and the work here,” said Danville’s Isaac Bonilla, who started his high school career at Central Catholic before transferring to BCA. “The small school, I like it better because of the environment. If you want to talk to a teacher, you just go talk to a teacher here. They know what you’re struggling with or what you have a question about because of the small size class. I had no apprehensions at all coming here. and I got what I came for.”
A huge part of the reason Bonilla, who will play and study at the Division 1 University of Maine next year, took the chance and transferred was about opportunity. and in a word, basketball.
That’s where the current director of this “basketball factory” enters the fray.
PASTORE STEPS IN
Two years ago, BCA needed to find a boys coach for an already thriving program. Central Catholic math teacher Vin Pastore, the founder and orchestrator of one of the nation’s premier AAU basketball programs, the Mass. Rivals, had his interests piqued.
Pastore has plenty of hoop cache. His program has regularly churned out D-1 players annually for decades, including the likes of the current Los Angeles Laker Wenyen Gabriel and ex-Celtic Noah Vonleh of Haverhill.
Pastore hit the ground running, and just two years in, BCA is changing the face of prep hoop around New England.
Pastore is a task-master. He demands a ton from his players and gives it back ten-fold.
“It’s Vin, it’s basketball. You deal with him, because he gets you where you want to go,” said junior Kur Teng, a Manchester, N.H., native and currently a top-40 prospect nationally in the class of 2024.
“I started at Manchester West, and Vin came to a couple of my games. He brought me here. I just feel like he stood out to me most of all the coaches. I could tell he pushes his players, plus a couple of players from my city like Wenyen and (Georgetown University’s) Akok Akok, they played for him. It made so much sense.”
He could have picked his prep home anywhere he wanted. Teng is that talented a player.
TRAVEL, SACRIFICE AND RESULTS
Like all his teammates, Teng makes the drive to Lawrence every day, then hops in the team van for practice in Westford after school.
They hit the books then hit the boards. and on game day, they log miles heading all over New England to find the toughest competition possible.
It’s a huge give, but Pastore delivers.
Teng has more D-1 offers than he can count, noting that currently Michigan State, Rutgers and Providence top his list.
Another bigtime junior, George Turkson, carpools in from Lowell daily.
He began his career at Lowell High and played for Pastore’s Rivals as a freshman.
“Vin told me about Bradford, and I was a little skeptical about it. But seeing what they had going on, the past players, I said why not,” said Turkson, whose offer list is topped by Texas A&M, Northwestern and Providence. “I needed to go to a school with more competition, getting better looks, more exposure. I came here, took that leap, and we’re here now.
“He’s been a mentor to me. Hearing from him, taking his advice, all through the past years, has helped me a lot. I’ve definitely taken his advice. It’s always been beneficial to me.”
MORE THAN JUST HOOPS
BCA is more than just about ball, though.
Senior Jordan Clayton of Medford has accepted a scholarship to play at Northwestern University. A year ago, AJ Lespurt headed to play at Brown. Yes, Ivy League Brown.
And Pastore notes proudly, “There’s no better student-athlete in the Merrimack Valley than this guy, George Turkson.”
So, the commitment in the classroom is a must. For a dedicated, city kid like Teng, the challenge has been readily accepted.
“The ride to school is tough, but I do what I have to. I get to compete with my teammates every day. It’s a good environment with the school,” he says. “My family, for sure, is the No. 1 reason I do this. They worked very hard my whole life, made lots of sacrifices for me, things I can’t even explain. I just have to do it for them. They send me here to get good grades. You have to do that or you don’t play.”
On the court, the results speak for themselves. A kid like Bonilla, whose dad Joey starred at Lawrence High and whose maternal grandfather, Bob Walsh, was one of the region’s premier coaches at Haverhill High, has hoop in his blood. He got off to a slow start at Central, until he found Pastore, and Rivals, and ultimately BCA.
So much of that has to do with the competition, not just in games but in the workouts day after day.
“We practice every day, I’m constantly getting better in the gym,” said Turkson. “Even just being around Vin, his knowledge of the game and of life in general has always helped me.”
Competition, at the end of the day, remains the driving force. With all the highlights and personal accolades, Pastore has found a way to keep the team at the top of the agenda.
CHAMPIONSHIP DRIVEN
We’re barely midway through the year, but Bonilla and his boys realize they have some true unfinished business. All eyes remain focused on the New England Prep Championship.
“It’s winter, and I want to win a championship. We lost last year (in the finals). That was annoying. We have to win this year,” Bonilla says.
Champions or not, BCA is now home to some of New England’s top basketball talent. and despite the modest digs, it’s delivering.
“I wanted to try and put my name out there. There was just a lot more opportunity here when it came to basketball,” said the Northwestern-bound Clayton, who started at Lexington Christian before heading up I-93.
“I knew the school was just as good as the one I was already at. I wanted to showcase what I can do and get a chance to compete against the best players around.
And I’m going on scholarship to Northwestern next year.”
Mission accomplished.
