DERRY, N.H. -- Pinkerton will have to wait until at least the postseason for another shot at the arch-rival it once dominated for nearly 20 years.
The Astros struggled to find consistency on offense, and fell to rival Londonderry 21-10 in their annual Mack Plaque matchup in front of an estimated 6,000 fired-up fans.
"I thought we turned in a gutsy performance," said Pinkerton coach Brian O'Reilly. "But we were banged up, and this showed we need to find some depth at different positions. It's not an excuse, we just need to work on that. We had too many penalties, and they were better tonight."
The win was the fourth straight for Londonderry (4-0) over Pinkerton (3-1). The winning streak started with the Lancers' 2018 regular season victory, their first win over the Astros since 2001.
"This is absolutely a big win," said Londonderry head coach Jimmy Lauzon. "I felt like our guys were very calm and confident throughout the week. They weren't trying to do too much. The monkey is off our back now, so I think the rivalry has calmed down a little bit. But it always means so much to compete with Pinkerton and compete for the Mack Plaque."
Londonderry started Friday with a bang. On the team's second offensive play of the game, running Jake Schena broke free for a 93-yard touchdown run.
But Pinkerton was able to strike right back. Four plays into the ensuing drive, Astros running back Cole Yennaco ran over two Londonderry defenders, then turned on the jets for a 40-yard touchdown.
Pinkerton took the lead with 3:32 left in the second quarter, when kicker Picasso Bates boomed a 36-yard field goal. The Astros then forced a fumble that was recovered by Russell Patrikas and drove to the Lancers' 35-yard line. But Londonderry intercepted a pass on the last play of the half.
Londonderry took the lead back for good on the first drive of the second half, when quarterback Drew Heenan -- filling in for injured starter Aidan Washington -- found Andrew Kullman for a 38-yard touchdown.
The Astros responded with a drive to the Lancer 9-yard line, but a field goal attempt was blocked. Londonderry then iced the victory with a Heenan 2-yard touchdown run.
Star Pinkerton running back Jacob Albert, who had rushed for over 130 yards in each of the first three games of the season, was visibly slowed by injury. Fellow starting back Yennaco took on lead ballcarrier duties and ran for 124 yards on 15 carries.
Astro linebacker Anthony Terrenzio was all over the field with 12 tackles. Anthony DeSalvo added eight tackles and Patrikas had an interception.
"When you have two good teams in the same conference, they'll meet again (in the playoffs) in November," said O'Reilly. "They'll be there for sure, and I think we'll be there too. We'll see them, probably on their field, and we'll see what happens."
Londonderry 21, Pinkerton 10
Londonderry (4-0): 7 0 7 7 — 21
Pinkerton (3-1): 7 3 0 0 — 10
First Quarter
L — Jake Schena 93 run ( Dylan Wrisley kick), 5:57
P — Cole Yennaco 40 run (Picasso Bates kick), 3:58
Second Quarter
P — Bates 36 field goal, 3:32
Third Quarter
L — Andrew Kullman 38 pass from Drew Heenan (Wrisley kick), 9:02
Fourth Quarter
L — Heenan 2 run (Wrisley kick), 5:11
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pinkerton (40-172) — Cole Yennaco 15-124, Jacob Albert 12-37, Jack Mackiernan 2-4, Lorenzo Milana 2-5, Picasso Bates 2-5, Nathan Campos 7-(-3); Londonderry (27-165) — Jake Schena 10-102, Aidan Washington 2-5, Riley Boles 1-3, Drew Heenan 12-46, Trevor Weinmann 2-9
PASSING: Pinkerton — Campos 6-14-2, 61; Londonderry — Heenan 5-9-1, 108, Washington 1-3-0, 9
RECEIVING: Pinkerton — Logan Gokey 4-62, Albert 1-0, Yennaco 1-(-1); Londonderry — Kyle McPhail 1-9, Anthony Salcito 2-43, Weinmann 1-23, Andrew Kullman 1-38, Riley Boles 1-4
