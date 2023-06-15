LAWRENCE — There was no moment on the practice field, no workout, not even time in a class. Zaynah Wotkowicz knew she had found home at Central Catholic before she had even arrived.
“I came in and I toured with her. She volunteered to take me around the school. I wasn’t anxious or nervous to be there with her. We talked about softball. She was very easy to talk to,” said Wotkowicz, a junior who transferred to Central this year from Winnacunnet Regional in Hampton, N.H. “It’s hard coming in as the new person. She made me feel very welcome and accepted here on the team, especially when they’ve had so many girls on this team for so long, and taking me in as a junior transfer.”
Perhaps, Central Catholic junior Julia Malowitz — the “she” to which Wotkowicz referred — felt some kind of innate softball chemistry right from the stat.
Because since Wotkowicz set foot on the Hampshire Street campus, this dynamic batter has fueled a state championship-driven monster.
They, along with a power-packed cast of Raiders, now stand one win away from the school’s first-ever state softball championship.
The pitcher-catcher connection clicked almost instantly, but it was based on their friendship off the field, first and foremost.
“I had built a connection with Julia outside of softball first, in school. She was a good friend to me when I transferred here. She made me feel welcome,” said Wotkowicz. “I could just tell. I told her I wanted to play softball and be part of a team. She pushed me to come to everything. She’s just a good teammate and a great friend, great person to be with in the classroom, just an overall good person.”
Malowitz was a proven commodity this spring, coming off a 13-5 season with a 2.50 ERA as a sophomore. She stepped into the circle with confidence and skills, a factor that Wotkowicz spotted immediately.
“She’s very confident in herself. That’s a good thing. She’s built a reputation for herself,” said Wotkowicz. “Even under pressure she competes very well. I think it’s important for her. She obviously holds us down a lot in the circle. She competes. She always wants more. She’s always hungry, always wants to get the next batter, next inning, everything.”
In a sense, they are kindred spirits. Bulldogs, who fight for the cause on every pitch.
“I feel like I’m very confident in my abilities, I know I can hit my spots, hit my pitches, so I just dial-in,” said Malowitz.
“I get out there, look around the field, look at all my girls, and I know I’ve just got to do it for them. On the mound, when I’m down in the count, all I’m thinking is that nothing is free. They’re not getting anything for free. I just don’t want to lose.”
The catcher concurs.
“She just competes, every inning, every pitch. She’s giving it everything,” Wotkowicz said. “A big part of being a battery is communication back and forth, so I just try to stay there for her, hype her up, make sure she’s on her toes. But she usually can carry it.
“She knows she has me to back her up, regardless of how she’s doing, I’m there.”
An unknown coming in from D-I New Hampshire play, Wotkowicz zoomed to prominence, picking up second-team All-MVC honors. Malowitz was first team. and when the postseason kicked in, each raised their game.
Malowitz has all four wins in the circle for the Raiders. At the plate from the leadoff spot, she’s 7 for 13 with five runs scored and three RBIs. Wotkowicz is 5 for 12 with six runs scored and six RBIs.
Together, they will make one more ride on the state’s biggest stage.
