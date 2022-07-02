Batting Around is a series of Q&A’s with members of the FCBL’s North Shore Navigators that run in The Salem News each Friday during the summer.
Jake McElroy left an amazing legacy at North Andover High. He led the Scarlet Knights football team to its first Division 1 state championship, the North Andover baseball team to the Super 8 state title and the Knights basketball team to a Division 2 North championship.
In the spring, McElroy was a starting outfielder as a sophomore for the Holy Cross baseball team. This summer, he’s playing for the North Shore Navigators of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League.
Here, McElroy discusses different aspects of his baseball career:
Player: Jake McElroy
Position: Outfield
Hometown: North Andover
College: Holy Cross
What’s been the best part of being back with the Navigators so far? What’s the best or most fun part of playing baseball at Fraser?
The best part of being back with the Navigators and playing at Fraser is seeing all the familiar faces that I have built relationships with over the past few years, including other returning teammates, coaches, interns and fans!
What’s your favorite sort of pitch to hit or what you think you can do the most damage on?
My favorite pitch to hit is a high fastball. I don’t have too much juice in my swing so a pitch elevated is one I feel I can do the most damage on.
Any must-haves for equipment, either brands or styles?
I am not too picky ... but I have only used a Wilson baseball glove my entire life.
What’s the coolest or most unique ball park or atmosphere you’ve played in and what made it unique or different?
The most unique ballpark I have played at is Goodall Park, home of the Sanford Mainers. What I like about Goodall Park is it is renovated and very well done yet still maintains an old ball park feel. Their fans are also very into the game making it a cool atmosphere.
What do/would you choose for your walk-up song and why?
Hard Knock Life by Jay-Z. I always have trouble deciding a walk-up song so I had my teammate choose it and I am sticking with it so far.
Any memories of winning the Super 8 with North Andover High that stand out? If you were in charge of Mass sports for a day, would you bring it back and why/why not?
The Super 8 Championship game at Haverhill Stadium stands out to me. Ending our high school baseball career on a good note with my best friends was so much fun and something I’ll always think fondly of. If I was in charge of Massachusetts sports I would definitely bring back the Super 8. Stacking the best of the best up against each other in a 2 game elimination tournament makes for some great baseball.
If you could talk baseball with any pro player/manager from any era, who would you pick and what would you want to ask them?
I would talk to Brock Holt and talk to him about being able to play a bunch of different positions.
What’s your major and/or favorite class in college?
I am an economics major.
