North Andover’s Jackie Rogers could be intimidated by the daunting task of taking on state basketball power Andover High for the fourth time this winter.
The senior could feel defeated, having to face — with a trip to the state semifinals on the like — a Golden Warrior squad that’s already defeated the Scarlet Knights three times since Dec. 20.
But not Rogers. She wouldn’t have it any other way.
“I am so excited to play Andover again,” said Rogers. “I’m very confident in my team and am not intimidated by the fact that we’ve lost to them. They’re a great team, but anything can happen in March. There have already been so many upsets, and my team and I are striving to add another one.”
No. 8-seeded North Andover (16-6) will have its shot at taking down the giant on Friday, when the Scarlet Knights travel to top-seeded Andover High (23-0) in the Division 1 quarterfinal “Elite Eight” for a 7 p.m. tip-off.
This will mark the fourth meeting between the two neighboring rivals, with the Golden Warriors earning wins of 54-47, 57-32 and 66-49.
But Rogers and her Knights feel ready for the challenge.
“Two of those three were very close,” said Rogers, who was named to the All-MVC second team this winter. “I love getting the chance to play Andover one more time. In order to be the best, you need to play the best competition, so I love having to play tough teams like this. We’ve been working all season for high level games, and I know we are more than prepared to take on this challenge.”
With their season on the line, the Scarlet Knights will look to Rogers for key contributions, from rebounding and scoring to taking on the massive task of guarding Andover All-Scholastic Anna Foley on Friday.
“As a four-year member of the varsity team, Jackie knows what it takes to play in big games,” said North Andover coach Jess Deveny. “Friday night’s game will be the biggest game of her high school career, and I know she is absolutely ready.
“Jackie has had to fill a void for us this year, after we graduated three forwards last year. As a wing player, she’s pushed herself to learn things — moves around the hoop, offensive/defensive rebounding position, etc. — that she may not have had to use previously. I think she has sort of surprised herself in some of this things she is now capable of.”
The 5-foot-10 Rogers — who is the only forward listed in the Knights’ starting lineup with four guards — tallied 11 points and 12 rebounds in North Andover’s Division 1 round of 16 win over Reading, and for the season is averaging 6.6 points a game while leading the team in rebounding.
“As my coach always says, when I rebound the ball we are very successful,” said Rogers. “In Friday’s game, I have a huge defensive role in guarding Anna Foley. She’s a great player and, in order for my team to succeed Friday, I need to play my best defense of the season. As a senior with a lot of experience, one of my biggest roles on the court is to support my teammates by encouraging them when things don’t go our way and keeping us all on the same page while playing.”
With this her last season of competitive basketball, since she will not play a sport in college, Rogers now hopes to extend her hoops career a few days longer with an upset of Andover.
“My main goal for Friday is definitely to have a big presence on the boards,” she said. “Andover is a tall team, so in order for us to succeed we need to limit their second chance opportunities and increase ours which all starts with rebounding.
“Our goal as a team is to shock the world and to prove we deserve to still be playing this late in the tournament. In the preseason and mid-season predictions, we were left out of them often, or ranked very low, so we want to continue to show that we have earned our spot.”
PLAYING ALONGSIDE HER SISTER
A four-year varsity contributor, Rogers has spent the last two seasons starting alongside her sister, sophomore Sydney Rogers.
Sydney, a guard, has averaged 9.0 points a game this season, including six games of 13 or more points.
“Playing alongside my sister has been one of my favorite parts of high school,” said Jackie. “I’ve been lucky enough to play with her on the basketball team for two years now, as well as soccer this year. It’s very special as all the hours shooting in our driveway or working out together have really paid off. It means a lot to me to be able to share these experiences with her and to watch her grow as a player over the past two years has been so awesome. Playing together has made us a lot closer.”
