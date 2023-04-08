NORTH ANDOVER — With two years of varsity heroics already under her belt, there’s no secret who owns the pitcher’s circle at McEvoy Playground.
In Friday afternoon’s softball season-opener, North Andover High junior Brigid Gaffny picked up right where she left off last spring, striking out seven and walking nobody in a five-hit, complete game win over Bedford High.
“She’s rock solid, absolutely. She hit in the three-spot today, and it’s not just her pitching. She’s all-around super reliable and always just ready to go,” said Knights coach Caitlin Flanagan, who isn’t the least bit afraid to heap some pressure on her returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star righty.
“I think she’s going to carry us pretty far. I trust her fully. Our conference is, I think, the best in the state. She can compete with the best in the state, both at the plate and on the mound.”
Striking out 1.23 batters per inning and posting a 2.96 ERA in 90 IP last spring to earn first-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference honors, Gaffny chose not to rest on her past accomplishments.
In the off-season, she played for the Rip City program and, heading into the high school year, it was all about preparation.
“Strength training, practicing, practicing with my team, getting excited and getting ready,” were on the docket, says the National Honor Society student and varsity volleyballer.
Gaffny, who hit third in the opener coming off a .435, 24-RBI sophomore campaign, was built for this.
“I love both sports equally, but I have a love for the mound,” she said. “I love the pressure, but I know I’m not alone out there. I have my teammates behind me. I feel confident in them and confident in myself that we’re going to perform.
“I expect big things out of this team. I’m very excited to see how this season goes.”
Every day will be a battle, as Flanagan says, in the MVC. Gaffny would have it no other way.
“Great pitchers, great competition. It only will make me better, so I like competing against the best,” said Gaffny.
With Rip City, there are some benefits. She plays with the likes of Tewksbury ace Sam Ryan and Methuen righty Ilene Rickard, along with other players from around the league.
“I get to know my competition in the MVC,” she said. “It makes the league fun and very competitive.”
As competitive as she is in the circle or the batters’ box, Gaffny said it all starts with the classroom.
And that will translate to the next level, where the goal would be to pitch somewhere — as long as the situation merits.
“I just want to be at the best fit academically. If the softball fits, that’s great,” Gaffny said.
