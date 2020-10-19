The Atlantic Coast Conference and its television partners announced kickoff times and networks for the games on Oct. 31. For the second time this season, Boston College will play on ABC when the Eagles visit No. 1 Clemson on Oct. 31. Kickoff is set for noon.
In addition to the live national television coverage on ABC, WEEI 93.7 FM will broadcast the game.
It marks the first time since 2013 that Boston College has made multiple appearances in the same season on ABC.
Boston College (3-2, 2-2 ACC) returns to action Saturday at Alumni Stadium against Georgia Tech. Kickoff is set for 4 p.m. with live coverage on ACC Network and WEEI 93.7 FM.
