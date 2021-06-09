William V. Campbell Director of Athletics Pat Kraft announced on Wednesday that Boston College and Alabama will meet for a two-game series on the gridiron beginning in 2031 in Chestnut Hill.
“As we look to build out our future schedules, it was important for us to find a series that would resonate with our fan base and television partners,” said Kraft. “We are excited to begin the two-game series with the Crimson Tide and finally get the opportunity to host Alabama at Alumni Stadium in 2031.”
BC hosts Alabama to begin the series on Sept. 13, 2031 in Chestnut Hill before making the return trip to Tuscaloosa on Sept. 16, 2034.
Boston College has won three of the four all-time meetings against the two schools.
It’s the first game between the two schools since BC’s 38-31 victory over ninth-ranked Alabama at Legion Field on Sept. 8, 1984. An ABC television audience watched as BC roared back from a 31-14 deficit for a thrilling 38-31 win over the Crimson Tide.
Doug Flutie threw for 254 yards and two touchdowns while Troy Stradford scored on a 42-yard touchdown run with 3:26 remaining to clinch the upset victory for Boston College.
The last time BC hosted Alabama was in 1983 at Sullivan Stadium in Foxboro as the Eagles captured a 20-13 victory over the Crimson Tide.
The two teams first met on January 1, 1943 in the Orange Bowl as Alabama captured a 37-21 victory.
