Boston College announced the 2022 football schedule on ACC Network Monday evening.
The Eagles play six home games at Alumni Stadium, including the first game versus Rutgers on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Kickoff times and broadcast information will be announced at a later date.
The Eagles return six starters on offense, led by quarterback Phil Jurkovec and All-ACC selections in wide receiver Zay Flowers, offensive guard Christian Mahogany and running back Pat Garwo.
BC welcomes back seven starters on defense, including All-ACC standouts in cornerback Josh DeBerry, safety Jaiden Woodbey and defensive end Marcus Valdez.
The 2022 campaign begins at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 3, versus Rutgers.
The two teams first met in 1919 and have faced each other 27 times in series history. Both schools were conference foes in the Big East from 1991-2004 before the Eagles joined the ACC in 2005.
Boston College leads the all-time series vs. the Scarlet Knights 20-6-1 and is unbeaten in its last 14 meetings against Rutgers (13-0-1).
In week two, the Eagles hit the road against another long-time rival in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech. Last season, the Eagles captured a 17-3 victory over the Hokies in the annual Red Bandanna Game in Chestnut Hill.
BC hosts Maine on Sept. 17 as the two New England foes meet for the 10th time in series history. The Eagles have won six straight in the series against the Black Bears, with Maine’s last win against BC coming in 1915.
The Eagles head south to Tallahassee to visit Florida State on Sept. 24 for the 20th meeting in series history between the two schools.
The only two-game homestand of the year awaits Boston College following the FSU game as Louisville visits Alumni Stadium on Oct. 1 and Clemson comes to Chestnut Hill for the first time since 2018 on Oct. 8. The last three games against the Tigers have taken place in Death Valley.
BC returns to ACC play after an open week at defending Atlantic Division champion Wake Forest on Oct. 22 in Winston-Salem. BC leads the all-time series 14-12-2 against the Demon Deacons.
The Eagles reunite with another New England foe on Oct. 29 with a road game at Connecticut. BC is 12-0-2 all-time against the Huskies. The last time the two teams met, the Eagles rolled UConn 39-16 at Fenway Park in 2017.
The lone Friday night game on the schedule in 2022 comes the following week, with Duke visiting Alumni Stadium for the first time since 2011. The Eagles are 5-3 all-time against the Blue Devils, including head coach Jeff Hafley’s first win at Boston College with a 26-6 victory in Durham to open the 2020 season.
BC heads south to face NC State on Nov. 12 for the first time since 2018. All-time, BC is 10-8 against the Wolfpack.
The final road game of the year takes place on Nov. 19, when Boston College and Notre Dame meet for the 25th time. The Irish lead the series 17-9.
Boston College closes out the 2022 regular season at Alumni Stadium against Syracuse on Nov. 26.
2022 Boston College Football Schedule
Date, Opponent
Sept. 3 Rutgers
Sept. 10 at Virginia Tech*
Sept. 17 Maine
Sept. 24 at Florida State*
Oct. 1 Louisville*
Oct. 8 Clemson*
Oct. 15 OPEN
Oct. 22 at Wake Forest*
Oct. 29 at UConn
Nov. 4 Duke* (Fri.)
Nov. 12 at NC State*
Nov. 19 at Notre Dame
Nov. 26 Syracuse*
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.