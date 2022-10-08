METHUEN -- A thoroughly exhausted, but clearly overjoyed Lincoln Beal took a few deep breaths to collect himself, then broke into a smile from ear to ear.
For the second straight week, he led Andover High into battle with one of the top-ranked teams in the state, and for the second straight week his Golden Warrior stayed undefeated in dramatic fashion.
"That game felt like it lasted forever!" said Beal with a laugh. "We knew Methuen was a tough, talented team. So, to go out there and get the win is very relieving."
In his second game back from injury, Beal rushed for 138 yards and four touchdowns, QB Scott Brown added 147 rushing yards and a score and Andover High outlasted previously-unbeaten Methuen High 41-34 in front of approximately 3,000 fans on Friday at Nicholson Stadium.
The Golden Warriors led by 15 points after three quarters, but the Rangers scored touchdowns on both of their fourth quarter possessions to make things interesting.
Andover (5-0) entered the weekend ranked No. 3 in the MIAA Division 1 standings. Methuen (4-1) was ranked No. 8 by the MIAA. This a week after the Golden Warriors beat Central Catholic, the No. 5-ranked team in Division 1.
"We knew this was going to be a great game," said Andover offensive lineman Jason Osborne. "Methuen is always such a tough opponent. I was 0-2 against them on varsity. But Scotty, Lincoln and our receivers made plays, and the offensive line was amazing."
The loss snapped a two-game losing streak for Andover against Methuen, which had won 4 of 5 against the Golden Warriors.
"I'm at a loss for words," said Brown. "In back-to-back weeks, we faced the two toughest team in the MVC and got two wins. Methuen was 4-0, and all the wins were earned. But we got it done."
Andover appeared poised to put the game away early on Friday.
On the Golden Warriors' second play from scrimmage, Beal broke through the line raced for a 35-yard touchdown. Kicker Andrew Wetterwald then found a loose ball in his arms and ran in for the 2-point conversion.
After forcing Methuen to turn the ball over on downs, Andover made it 15-0 when Brown sprinted around the right side and in for a 2-yard touchdown.
But the Rangers weren't going away, led by a brilliant performance for sophomore running back Shane Eason (180 rushing yards, 109 receiving yards).
Eason broke a 71-yard run, setting up his own 2-yard touchdown run. Then, after an Andover turnover on downs, Rangers QB Drew Eason found his brother Shane in the back of the end zone for a 12-yard touchdown.
Brown answered a play later with a 78-yard touchdown run. But Drew Eason (184 passing yards) found a diving Shane Eason for a 29-yard TD to make it 22-20 at halftime.
"We needed the same mindset we had last week," said Brown. "Everyone can be a leader when it's all sunshine and rainbows. But you have to step up when it's time to step up, and we did it for the second straight week."
Beal opened the second half with a 22-yard touchdown run. Then, after a Brian McSweeney interception, Beal went in from 1-yard out to make it 35-20 heading into the fourth.
Methuen responded when Josh Kwakye took a sweep to the left and sprinted in for a 21-yard touchdown. But Andover struck back with a drive that Beal capped with a 3-yard touchdown.
The Rangers answered one more time, when Shane Eason threw a 6-yard touchdown to Anseti Touma on a halfback option pass with 2:06 left. But Andover recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock.
"The kids competed hard, and we had a chance to steal the game at the end," said Methuen coach Tom Ryan. "It showed what kind of team we are, that we still had a chance. But we made way too many mistakes, and we have to clean that up if we're going to beat good MVC teams."
McSweeney added 12 tackles for Andover and Connor Acheson intercepted a key 2-point conversion attempt.
"The guys had to pick up the challenge of playing Central last week and an undefeated Methuen team this week, and they did it," said Andover coach E.J. Perry. "It's hard to do, but they embraced the challenge, and now we're 5-0."
