Usually finishing last in your division is a terrible indictment, a mark of shame that evokes the image of a hapless and defeated outfit battered after a long season of losing.
In the AL East, however, that last place club might still be better than most other teams in baseball.
Perennially among baseball’s strongest divisions, the AL East was historically strong in 2022. Four of the five clubs finished with winning records, and even the last place Red Sox were still in the hunt until the last month.
Had the Red Sox played in the far weaker AL West you could make a strong case they would have made the playoffs. If the fourth place Orioles had they almost certainly would have played into October.
Life is about to get a lot easier for the AL East powerhouses. Over the past two decades the clubs have played almost half of their schedule against each other, but as MLB switches to a balanced schedule they’ll see 24 divisional games replaced mostly with interleague games, many against much weaker competition.
It may not be possible for all five teams to make the playoffs, but four? It might sound crazy, but after all five teams improved this past offseason it’s more likely than you might think. Here is where things stand entering 2023.
Baltimore Orioles
Key additions: Adam Frazier 2B, Kyle Gibson RHP, Mychal Givens RHP, Cole Irvin LHP, James McCann C, Andrew Politi RHP
Key losses: Jesus Aguilar 1B, Jordan Lyles RHP, Rougned Odor 2B
The Orioles were baseball’s breakout team in 2022 and the thought was the club might capitalize on its huge influx of young talent by spending big in free agency to become real championship contenders. That did not happen, with the Orioles instead making marginal upgrades at positions of need while shoring up their starting rotation.
Adam Frazier should be an upgrade over Rougned Odor at second base, James McCann is an ideal backup for franchise catcher Adley Rutschman and Cole Irvin and Kyle Gibson will give the Orioles two workhorses at the top of its rotation. That will help, but if the Orioles are going to take the next step it will be because top prospects like shortstop Gunnar Henderson and pitcher Grayson Rodriguez realized their elite potential.
Boston Red Sox
Key additions: Richard Bleier RHP, Adam Duvall OF, Kenley Jansen RHP, Corey Kluber RHP, Chris Martin RHP, Wyatt Mills RHP, Adalberto Mondesi INF, Joely Rodriguez LHP, Justin Turner INF; Masataka Yoshida OF
Key losses: Matt Barnes RHP, Xander Bogaerts SS, Nathan Eovaldi RHP, Rich Hill RHP, Eric Hosmer 1B, J.D. Martinez DH, Tommy Pham OF, Josh Taylor LHP, Michael Wacha RHP
The Red Sox have had a busy if not divisive offseason. The club lost franchise shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency and struck out on most of the premium free agents, but also signed third baseman Rafael Devers to a monster extension and shored up every area of the roster. The beleaguered bullpen has been completed remade, Japanese import Masataka Yoshida has All-Star upside and Adam Duvall and Justin Turner could also have an impact.
The key for Boston lies in its young talent. Rookie Triston Casas is expected to win the starting first base job and talented youngsters Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Brayan Bello will all compete for spots in the starting rotation. If the new additions fill their role and those players make the leap the Red Sox could surprise a lot of people in 2023.
New York Yankees
Key additions: Tommy Kahnle RHP, Carlos Rodon LHP
Key losses: Andrew Benintendi OF, Matt Carpenter DH, Miguel Castro RHP, Aroldis Chapman LHP, Chad Green RHP, Lucas Luetge LHP, Jameson Taillon RHP
The most important thing for the Yankees is they re-signed Aaron Judge. The reigning AL MVP is back in pinstripes and so is first baseman Anthony Rizzo, which should ensure the Yankee lineup remains among the most formidable in baseball. New York also added top free agent starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, who alongside ace Gerrit Cole will give the Yankees arguably the top 1-2 punch in the AL East.
Beyond Rodon and reliever Tommy Kahnle the Yankees didn’t bring in much in the way of outside reinforcement, but they probably didn’t have to. The club has some intriguing young talent ready to make an impact, most notably Anthony Volpe, MLB Pipeline’s No. 5 ranked prospect who is expected to contend for the starting shortstop job in spring training.
Tampa Bay Rays
Key additions: Zach Eflin RHP
Key losses: Nick Anderson RHP, J.T. Chargois RHP, Ji-Man Choi DH, J.P. Feyereisen RHP, Javy Guerra RHP, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Corey Kluber RHP, Brooks Raley LHP, Ryan Yarbrough LHP, Mike Zunino C
Don’t look now, but Tampa Bay is on a bit of a spending spree. In addition to signing righty Zach Eflin to a three-year, $40 million deal on the open market, Tampa Bay has also reportedly agreed to long-term extensions with three of their young standouts, those being starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs, reliever Pete Fairbanks and infielder Yandy Diaz. Factor in the 11-year extension signed by phenom shortstop Wander Franco and the Rays have gone to unusual lengths (by their standards) to lock up their core.
That being said, the Rays haven’t added much from outside the organization and they’ve done nothing to address their offense. Last year’s lineup ranked 21st in runs scored and near the bottom of the leaderboard in most other major category last season. Having Franco healthy for a full season should help, but this group isn’t particularly imposing and will once again be heavily reliant on the pitching staff to keep games close.
Toronto Blue Jays
Key additions: Chris Bassitt RHP, Brandon Belt 1B, Chad Green RHP, Kevin Kiermaier CF, Erik Swanson RHP, Daulton Varsho C/OF
Key losses: Lourdes Gurriel Jr. OF, Teoscar Hernandez OF, Gabriel Moreno C, Ross Stripling RHP
The Blue Jays remade outfield should be a treat to watch. Daulton Varsho is one of the most exciting young players in baseball, a franchise building block well worth the hefty cost of incumbent big leaguer Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Gabriel Moreno, a top 10 prospect in baseball whose path to the majors was blocked by All-Star catcher Alejandro Kirk. The Jays also added three-time Gold Glove winner Kevin Kiermaier, who will allow four-time All-Star but oft-injured George Springer to bump over to right.
Toronto bolstered its rotation by effectively swapping Chris Bassitt in for Ross Stripling and added a pair of quality relievers in Chad Green and Erik Swanson. With the elite young talent already on the roster Toronto should remain a viable championship contender and a favorite to battle with New York for AL East supremacy.
