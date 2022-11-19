PLAISTOW – One year after running away with a Division II state championship, Timberlane’s improbable run to a Division I title came to an emphatic end in Friday’s state semifinals.
Colby Snow scored four touchdowns – three of 53 yards or more – and 10th-seeded Bedford continued its dominating postseason with a third consecutive shutout in a 32-0 victory over the sixth-seeded Owls.
The Bulldogs (9-3) now go after their third state championship since 2016 against the winner of today’s semifinal between defending champ Londonderry and fourth-seeded Pinkerton. Playing the visitor in each game, Bedford has outscored its three playoff foes by a combined 67-0.
“They’re a very good team, but that doesn’t take anything away from what our guys did to get to this point,” Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald said. “I’m so proud of our guys. The last four weeks, we were in games right up to the last play of the game. You win a couple; you lose a couple. I honestly didn’t see this one coming tonight, but credit to (the Bulldogs). They made a lot of plays. They’re fast. They’re physical. They’re as good as advertised.”
Bulldog quarterback Danny Black completed only seven passes, but each gained at least 12 yards and three went for 41 or more. The junior finished with 223 yards, including touchdowns of 53 and 55 yards to Snow.
“I don’t think we were necessarily surprised by them throwing,” Fitzgerald said. “Teams have been able to throw on us. So, it’s not a surprise that teams want to throw on us. And (the Bulldogs) did early.
“But listen, they threw on us. They ran on us. They stopped us from throwing it. They stopped us from running it. They played a really good game.”
Although they crossed midfield six times, the Owls advanced no farther than the Bulldog 33, and that possession ended with a Bedford interception at the goal line.
Timberlane (9-3) gained only 63 yards on 35 rushing attempts and added another 52 on five completions. Quarterback Dom Coppeta, who ran for a team-high 24 yards, was sacked four times and intercepted three times.
“They’re physical,” Fitzgerald said of the Bulldog defense, which has shut out seven of 12 opponents. “Their ends got after us. Late in the game, they knew we had to throw. But they sent a three-man rush at us, and we couldn’t protect (Coppeta). They’re aggressive, physical and fast.”
Bedford (9-3) was led by Snow, who also had a 54-yard scoring run late in the third quarter. The senior, who had gained 639 total yards entering the game, caught two passes for 108 yards and ran for another 104 on nine carries. He was responsible for more than half of his team’s 412 total yards.
“We talked all week how this was our opportunity to punch our ticket to play for a championship,” Bedford coach Zach Matthews said. “We knew we were going to have to come here and play our best football. I still don’t know if we did that … I thought we really dominated the line of scrimmage tonight and that was the difference in the football game.”
Timberlane loses a 19-man senior class that won 22 of 25 games the past two seasons.
“I’ve talked about (Bedford) quite a bit, but I just want to talk about my guys,” Fitzgerald said. “I love this senior class … I could not be more proud of them. This was not the result we were looking for tonight, clearly, but it doesn’t take anything away from what this senior class has done for this football program over the last four years.
“They set a good example. The winning helps, but it’s how they went about their weekly preparation that I hope our younger guys learn from.”
