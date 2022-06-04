EXETER, N.H. -- With just over 15 minutes left in Saturday evening’s Division I state semifinals, No. 3 Pinkerton Academy trailed just 5-3 to No. 2 Bedford.
The Astros had the momentum and the spirit of the upset simmered.
Bedford, now 16-2, just found another gear. The Bulldogs scored the next seven goals, pulling away for the 12-3 victory and ending the Pinkerton season, just one victory from the title game.
“Turnovers killed us, the ground balls and the draws hurt us today,” said Astros coach Katie Bourque.
“The game got away from us at the end. I’m proud of my kids. They fought till the clock hit zero. We tried some different looks, it just wasn’t our day today.”
Bedford took the regular season meeting between the teams comfortably, but this one started much differently.
“I like how in the first half we only allowed three goals,” said Bourque, whose upbeat message at halftime, trailing 3-0 was simple.
“We wanted to stick to our guns, what’s gotten us here.”
Cait Seleny got the offense going for Pinkerton early in the second half. The Astros possessed the ball for nearly two full minutes to start the second, before Seleny found Hailey Schinder in perfect scoring position for the goal at 23:05, making it 3-1.
Seleny was back at it again, this time finding freshman Hannah Lisauskas on a sweet cut, slicing the margin to 3-2 with 21:33 to play.
Bedford had answers, though. The Bulldogs righted the ship and pushed the margin back to 5-2.
Allison Lamphere scored the final Astros goal of the game at 15:05, slicing it back to 5-3, but Bedford’s offense was a problem.
“We got two quick goals, and they came right back and scored,” explained Bourque. “It was like we had to get two for their one from there.”
Within the defeat, there was a personal milestone as Astros netminder Lauren Sweeny recorded the 300th save of her career.
“And that’s with losing a season to COVID,” noted Bourque.
“The school record is 425. I think if she didn’t miss the year, she would have gotten it.”
Bourque now must see an overachieving group graduate, coming off a 14-4 season.
“I couldn’t ask for a better senior class to come into,” she said of the group that includes Sweeny, Seleny and Lamphere, along with Tatum Howe, Peyton Knowlton, Kristina Packowski, Elizabeth Fournier, Emma Thompson and Emily DiGiacomo.
“They are eight very strong individuals. They’re phenomenal lacrosse players but even better kids.”
The coach likes where the program is headed, though.
“Sophomores, we’re very heavy right now, and our juniors are great,” she said. “Sarah (DiClemente), our freshman goalie is phenomenal. I can’t say enough about Lauren, but Sarah is going to be great.”
In the end, a run to the state semis might have surprised some around the Division I girls lax ranks.
“At the start of the year, I don’t think anyone really gave us a shot besides ourselves,” Bourque said. “But at the end of the day, you’ve just got to believe in yourselves, and that’s what we tried to preach to them. They went out with everything they had.”
