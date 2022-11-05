WINDHAM, N.H. — A Windham High offense that had been pumping out points to the tune of 33.3 a night over a five-game win streak to close the regular season ran into a wall in Saturday afternoon’s Division I playoff opener.
Bedford High brought the bricks and the mortar.
The 10th-seeded Bulldogs held No. 7 Windham to just 114 yards of offense on 50 snaps in a pretty dominant, 28-0, thumping.
“They got off blocks, they made tackles, complete hats off to them,” said Windham coach Jack Byrne. “They were one step ahead today. I know how good we are. For them to play that well says something about them.”
Windham just never got going. The Jags did their thing, wielding the triple option, but it felt like there were Bulldogs closing every gap and crevice.
“Schematically, they don’t do too much. They keep it simple enough, and any of their wrinkles are very small,” said Byrne. “But their kids are playing fast, they’re playing confident, and they just had a great game.”
Aidan Goss and the Jaguars defense certainly held their own, matching stick for stick with Bedford.
But a pair of fourth downs on offense — the first in which the Jaguars were stopped just short and the second which resulted in a 10-yard punt — handed Bedford exceptional field position, first at the Jags’ 35 and then Windham 43.
Both times the Bulldogs cashed in with TDs, the first an 18-yard pass from Danny Black to Colby Snow and the second a 2-yard run by Logan Sfeir, giving Bedford a 12-0 halftime lead.
“We know there are going to be some parts of our game that when they happen, there’s going to be some field-position things that don’t work in our favor,” said Byrne. “We go for it more than most teams. Our punt style is a little bit different than most teams.
“Today it just didn’t work. We missed that fourth down by an inch on our own (35) and the punt from a great athlete, just didn’t have the best punt. They (cashed in).”
The lead went to 15-0 when Snow nailed a 24-yard field goal on the final play of the third quarter, and the Bulldogs punched in two more TDs in the fourth to account for the final margin.
With the loss, Windham finishes at 6-3 — pretty impressive for a program that needed to rebuild a foundation when Byrne took over in 2019.
“This group of seniors is really special. They’re the first group that’s gone all the way through with me,” said Byrne. “They’re going to be really special to me for a long time, taking us from really trying to hold the ship together for year to being in this situation right now. I’m not going to be forgetting these guys any time soon.”
