Idle moments on a rainy Fourth led me to check out as much as I could about the upcoming Major League Baseball Draft (July 9-11).
Per usual, the MLB folks do as much as possible to hide the info on the draft. It’s not as cloistered as it once was. Social media has taken care of that. But still, finding info on second-tier prospects is not easy.
Try Googling “MLB Draft Tracker” as I did. You’ll get all you wish for … on the 2022 draft!
Thanks, MLB. But I digress.
Currently, baseball lists recent Phillips Academy grad Thomas White, the lefty out of Rowley, as the No. 24 prospect overall.
So, as this old man tends to do, I got a bit nostalgic for the good, old days, namely 1995.
It was a heck of a time for high school baseball in these parts. Pinkerton Academy senior Jay Yennaco of Windham, N.H., a top-100 prospect.
Yennaco pitched under the same, scouting microscope as White has. After taking a very green Astros’ team to within a victory of the state title, he sat in the same spot White currently does – a state of uncertainty.
Yennaco had the University of Miami to fall back on. White has Vanderbilt.
But there are/were big dollars to be had.
Today, Yennaco, who was drafted in Round 3 and made it all the way to Triple-A with the Red Sox and Blue Jays (he was traded for catcher Mike Stanley), can look back on that time with knowledge gained over the past 28 years.
"It felt very much normal at that time of my life. It seemed like the normal progression at that time,” said Yennaco, whose son Cole graduated from Pinkerton Academy this spring and will catch at Division 1 Merrimack College next year. “Looking back now, it was anything but normal. It was a whirlwind of excitement, pressure, and just an immensely stressful time, all wrapped into one.
“I can totally understand what high school kids, prospects, are going through right now, with the draft just a few days away.”
Especially with prospects coming out of high school, there is risk from the big-league clubs. And they exhaust every avenue they can, probing through the athletes as they determine which prospects are true, which are signable and which would be more suited to invest in down the road after a couple years of college ball.
“It’s very difficult to deal with the uncertainty of it all,” said Yennaco. “The kids that can handle it really well, obviously, they have a tremendous support system around them. Everyone was very much in my corner, family, friends … It’s the only way I was able to get through it with any sanity.”
The future is so bright for a kid like White, just as it was for Yennaco.
Years of life in the minors, on the road, were a terrific education and prep for the real world for Jay.
These days, Yennaco is a successful, hard-working businessman. On the side, he runs one of the premier AAU outfits you will find, the Northeast Wildcats – a group that focuses on the athletes themselves, not the potential dollars they represent.
He offers this little bit of advice, not just to White but to all the potential prospects.
“You have to deal with multiple things at one time to come out where you want to be on the other side,” Yennaco said.
“There are very few people in the world that don’t fail before they succeed. Everyone needs a reason to fight, something to rally around. The ones who can fail or deal with that stress and pressure best are the ones who succeed.”
