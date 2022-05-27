David Ortiz could never have imagined a year like this when he first came to Boston back in 2003.
An unheralded 27-year-old free agent who’d just been cut loose by Minnesota, Ortiz arrived in town with little to no fanfare. At first the hope was that he could carve out a spot in the lineup and serviceably platoon with incumbent Red Sox designated hitter Jeremy Giambi, but before long he blossomed into one of the greatest players in franchise history.
Now a few months away from taking his place among the game’s immortals in the Baseball Hall of Fame, Ortiz has been the toast of the baseball world ever since his election on the first ballot was announced in late January. But before he makes his way to Cooperstown, Ortiz had a chance to first return home and take his bow in the place where it all began.
Ortiz was among several Red Sox luminaries honored at Fenway Park on Thursday as part of the Red Sox Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, whose induction has been delayed for two years due to the pandemic. Ortiz was honored alongside former teammate Manny Ramirez, longtime Red Sox catcher and minor league coach Rich Gedman, former general manager Dan Duquette and early 20th century standout Bill Dinneen.
“It’s an honor, man, it’s an honor,” Ortiz said prior to the induction ceremony. “I played here for so long, so many great memories with this organization. The Red Sox, the fans, I mean, I’ve got so many stories I can talk about for life.”
Ortiz has that in common with just about every Red Sox fan who ever watched him play. Over the past two decades Ortiz played a central role in many of the biggest moments in club history, chief among them the unforgettable 2004 World Series championship.
Everywhere he goes now Ortiz hears from fans grateful for his achievements, and to him the feeling his mutual. He effusively praised Boston’s fans for their passion and dedication, saying his career wouldn’t have been possible without the energy they provided him.
“I don’t think I could play without fans. I don’t know how they did it during the pandemic,” Ortiz said. “I felt really bad for the guys watching the games during the pandemic, I used to get my mojo from the fans screaming and cheering, all the emotions, and even the conflict. ... I was extremely blessed to play in a place like this having the fans we had.”
Beyond the fans, Ortiz credited the Red Sox organization for teaching him what it meant to be a professional and part of a community and for helping Boston become his home. He also gave special credit to Ramirez, who took him under his wing after he arrived in 2003 and helped take his game to another level.
“He was a great teammate. He helped me out so much to become a better player and I learned so much from him,” Ortiz said. “He’s always going to be in my heart. He’s my boy.”
While Ramirez was not present at Thursday’s festivities, the legacy he created with Ortiz was front of mind for everyone in attendance. The 2004 World Series championship was highlighted as the evening’s “Memorable Moment,” and that curse-breaking victory would not have been possible without the fearless thunder they provided at the heart of the Red Sox order.
Those clutch hits, walk-off home runs and championship moments in large part fueled Ortiz’s Hall of Fame candidacy. and while Cooperstown is his final destination, Ortiz made sure everyone knew Thursday that his heart will always be here in Boston.
“It’s home, man. It’s home,” Ortiz said. “I’m a Red Sox for life.”
