ANDOVER — Andover goalie Adelaide Weeden made her presence known in the second-seeded Golden Warriors’ Division 1 Round of 16 game against No. 15 Acton-Boxboro on Wednesday.
She could be heard exhorting her teammates with shouts of encouragement and positioning instruction. When they made a good play (which was often), she would smack her stick against her pads or the side of the cage.
Had her vocal cheers not called attention to herself, it’s possible no one would have noticed she had been in the game.
The defending Division 1 state champs rolled to a 4-0 victory over Acton-Boxboro, their 19th straight win (19-1) and 17th shutout of the season. and like so many other games, the brilliant play of the Golden Warriors’ backs and midfielders meant Weeden didn’t have to make any saves.
Andover’s pursuit of back-to-back state titles will continue with a quarterfinal match at home against No. 23 King Phillip Regional (13-5-2). The day and time of that game have yet to be announced.
Senior midfielder Emma Reilly led the Andover offense with a hat trick on Wednesday, including two goals on penalty strokes. Reilly, who missed several games this season with a hip injury, has been eased back into the lineup by coach Maureen Noone and looks to be 100%.
“She had a nagging hip injury from a while back. She took care of it, she missed a few games and we did a gradual, progressive (process) to get back,” said Noone. “She is a phenomenal player and the thing she has that I think stands out is that she plays both ways really well.”
Reilly and fellow senior mids Anna Broderick and Rose MacLean dominated from start to finish, shutting down Acton-Boxboro’s offense and spearheading the Golden Warriors’ attack.
When the Revs (11-7-2) managed to work the ball into the attack zone, \Andover backs sophomore Hannah Herlihy and junior Rose Memmolo, prevented them from even getting a shot off in Weeden’s direction.
Acton-Boxboro, a team with just one senior, held their own in the first quarter, thanks to a scrambling defense and the stellar play of goalie Jill Duvarney (13 saves).
Andover broke through, four minutes into the second quarter, on a goal by sophomore forward Bella DiFiore.
The Golden Warriors pressed the attack but were frustrated by Duvarney, who made a tremendous save on a bid by senior Brooke Cedorchuk and then three straight stops on Reilly. But in the scrum following the third save, A-B was whistled for a violation in the crease. Reilly was awarded a penalty stroke and slammed it into the back of the cage for a 2-0 lead.
Andover pushed the lead to 3-0 when Reilly scored off a penalty corner with 3:30 to play in the third quarter.
Reilly finished off her hat trick on a penalty stroke with 8:03 left in the game. The goal was the culmination of a sequence that began in the Andover side of the field, when Herlihy stickhandled to the right, to the left and ultimately through the legs of A-B’s Ashley Fitts, then set a long lead pass onto the stick of DiFiore, whose attack led to Reilly’s penalty stroke.
“Hannah has some great skills,” said Noone. “She and Lucy (MacLean) on the outside are both sophomores and are both very athletic kids.”
