Here are two common beliefs around the pro football world, including some former Patriots:
Bill Belichick never forgets. As in Moby Dick-esque.
And he holds grudges. As in Corleone family-esque.
Maybe there is a sliver of truth to the aforementioned, abstract, venomous qualities to Belichick’s personality, but every few years we are reminded there is the other side of Belichick.
Like the guy who signed Malcolm Butler two a two-year deal — very affordable at $9 million if he is pretty good — on Wednesday as the Patriots newest CB1.
This is not a new development, with Belichick playing the “loving” father in the Parable of the Prodigal Son, accepting his down-in-the-dumps son after leaving on not-so-good terms.
In New England, that means Belichick and said player disagreed, vehemently at one point, on compensation.
Under Belichick, Patriots have become ex-Patriots and then Patriots again, including, in alphabetical order … Tully Banta-Cain, Martellus Bennett, LeGarrette Blount, Brandon Bolden, Deion Branch, Patrick Chung, Jamie Collins (twice!), Rosevelt Colvin, Brian Hoyer, Ted Karras, Dante Stallworth, Kyle Van Noy and Benjamin Watson, among others.
Butler, though, is a different animal.
I recently wrote a tweet about Butler and the Butler Super Bowl, referring, of course, to the interception against Seattle to cap the 2014 season (2015 playoffs). In my mind, it was the second most important Super Bowl titles of the six.
I was reminded that Butler was also famous for another Super Bowl, the one Belichick benched him — we’re still waiting on the real reason — in the 41-33 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.
It wasn’t just the fact that Butler, arguably the top cornerback on the team, was benched, but the Patriots defense played arguably its worst game in the Belichick era.
Butler eventually left, like most players do, for a rich deal with Tennessee, getting about $37 million over three years.
Butler had a decent run with the Titans, having pretty good seasons as their shutdown cornerback in 2018 and 2020, but he was scheduled to make over $15 million and was released.
Then personal issues took over as he signed a short deal with the Cardinals before retiring before this past season started. It was not, allegedly, injury-related.
So what are the Patriots getting?
Butler turned 32 on March 2. For a cornerback, that’s past the prime of most CB1’s.
It’s a gamble, a relatively inexpensive gamble, which could be one year and $4.5 million if it doesn’t work out.
If it works out and Butler can be 80 percent of that guy the left after 2017, then the Patriots might have something to work with.
Butler joins a veteran defensive backfield, with Jonathan Jones (slot CB), Jalen Mills (CB) and safeties Kyle Duggar, Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips.
It was surprising, but in reality it wasn’t.
It’s been 4.5 years since the Super Bowl debacle, in which Butler was seen crying on the sidelines during the national anthem, eventually leaving for Tennessee a few months later.
Belichick and Butler, basically, need each other. And, as strange as this may appear on the outside, it’s common grounds here in New England.
