Bill Belichick did not ruin draft night for New England Patriots fans.
Instead, the National Football League’s have-nots spoiled the fun and intrigue early for Pats backers.
The “Big-Three” quarterbacks were gone in Thursday night’s Round 1 of the NFL Draft before Jayson Tatum and the boys even tipped off Game 6 in Atlanta.
In minutes, Carolina, as expected, chose Alabama’s Bryce Young at No. 1 overall. Houston followed with Ohio State’s CJ Stroud at No. 2, and the Colts claimed Anthony Richardson at No. 4.
So much for real competition to push Mac Jones, or even better a guy to take over the reins.
Belichick followed, ignoring the early, rapid-fire trade fireworks and holding staunchly to his usual, mundane, and often successful, tactic of sliding backward.
He ruined New England’s Celtic halftime, moving back three spots to No. 17, taking cornerback Christian Gonzalez out of Oregon.
The best-regarded wide receiver was still on the board at No. 14. Ohio State’s explosive Jaxon Smith-Njigba could have been had.
Belichick figured a fourth-round pick and a cover corner were much more integral to the success of a franchise that hasn’t won a playoff game in five seasons.
AFC teams made bold moves all day long. Baltimore kick-started things with a $260 million mega-deal for Lamar Jackson.
The lowly Texans used the cache of picks to slide up and back up their pick of Stroud with Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. at No. 3 overall.
And the Patriots went backwards to No. 17.
Belichick was not bold. And now, New England will erupt over it.
For those interested in a QB, Kentucky's Will Levis was there for the picking at both 14 and 17. It just didn't happen.
Day 1 of the draft's biggest Patriots' positive? Gonzalez is highly regarded. And unlike last year when Belichick drafted a pair of sub-six-footers in Marcus and Jack Jones, this guy comes with size and physicality.
Gonzalez is a solid 6-foot-1, 200-pounder in the mode of a Stephon Gilmore. He plays outside. He plays man coverage. And he plays a physical brand of football in an AFC East Division stacked with receivers like Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs, Miami’s Tyreek Hill and Jaylin Waddle and the Jets Garrett Wilson.
Belichick, in his own copyrighted brand of making draft night throb, filled a need on the Patriots defense.
Now, New Englanders only hope the kid can play.
