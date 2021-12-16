At a press conference on Nov. 12, just before the Patriots game with the Cleveland Browns, Patriots coach Bill Belichick was an innocent question about the season his offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was having.
Well, Belichick went on ... and on. Throwing, as he says, "bouquets" McDaniels' way.
With an opening at Jacksonville, with the firing of Urban Meyers, here is what Belichick said about McDaniels that day:
"I think Josh does a great job in really every area. I don’t think he really has any weaknesses as a coach. He understands what every player is doing on the field on offense and defense. He has a great vision for how to utilize the skills of the players on his side of the ball and how to try to attack the weaknesses, whether it be personnel weaknesses or schematic weaknesses, or how to try to force the opponent into a situation that he’s able to take advantage of.
"He’s an excellent play-caller. Timing, setting up sequences of plays. Not necessarily one after the other, but maybe it’s by a situation or building it off something earlier in the game that he knows the opponent is going to be over there talking about. That’s kind of what he wants to do is talk about that because the next play is going to complement that or the next time that situation comes up. Josh is creative. He’s a very forward thinker. He’s got great poise during the game, never gets rattled, never loses the situation, loses track of the situation. He’s always a play or two ahead, and then, if it changes and it doesn’t follow that sequence, he can adapt to it pretty quickly. I can’t even tell you how many times I’ve gone to Josh and said, “Hey, Josh. What do you think about this?” Or, “I think we should think about that,” and he said, “Yeah. We just talked about that. That’s what we’re going to do.”
"I’d say I have tremendous confidence in all the things that he does, but it’s really been amazing to me how many times, well, again, it’s happened in reverse a few times where he’s like, “Hey, Coach. We’re going to change this. We’re going to do this,” and it was maybe a minute or two before I was about to go over to him and say, “Hey, Josh. What do you think about this or that?”
"He’s already a step ahead of me on that. Again, it’s kind of like [Nick] Saban when we were in Cleveland. Nick knew what every player on the field was doing. He knew what the guard keys were. He knew what the running back was keying. He knew what the nose guard was doing. He knew what everybody on the field was doing, and Josh is kind of the same way. He knows what all 11 guys are doing on offense, what their keys are, what their adjustments are and all that, and he knows, defensively, how the guys are taught to play certain blocks or routes or reads and how to attack them.
"I’ve learned a lot from Josh. I really have. He really excels in every area. I don’t think it’s any one thing; play calling, fundamentals, strategy. It’s really all of them."
