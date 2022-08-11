Now, the real football begins. Well, sort of, but not really.
Bill Belichick gave his regulars Thursday night off at Gillette Stadium, as if it was the fourth and final preseason game – obviously before they switched to three in 2021.
So, can anything be gleaned from the 23-21 loss to the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium?
The fact is, with Carolina next in town Tuesday morning for two days of joint practices and then another one of these dances for future plumbers, car salesmen and firefighters on Friday night, questions still need answers.
And most of them are on the offense.
Who the heck is running this show? Belichick made it look like an “open tryout,” on Thursday night, handing the keys to this 2001 Hyundai to two different assistants.
Seriously, is this a battle of the busts with the winner taking control on Sept. 11 in Miami?
Matt Patricia and Joe Judge failed miserably as head coaches in this league, each getting chased out of town. Yet, here are the Patriots trying to rebuild each guy’s rep by giving them their first offensive coordinator’s job at any level.
“We did a lot of things that are going to be beneficial in the long term,” said Belichick when first asked about the sharing of the offensive play-calling duties.
Neither guy has run an offense! Yet, here was Patricia calling plays for Brian Hoyer early and Judge taking over when the rookie Bailey Zappe stepped in.
How about some stability? One voice. One message.
“Don’t worry about that, we’ll work it out,” said Belichick. “We’re going through a process.”
Looking for remnants from 2021? The Patriots got hooked for 12 penalties worth 89 yards. There were substitution errors – a 12-man on the field penalty on defense stands out. Perhaps, that could be expected with the confusion of 80-plus athletes in uniform.
But this football team has to be better technically. I just don’t see how a Judge-Patricia tryout camp is the way to make that happen.
BAILEY BALL
Rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe got ample opportunity with veteran backup Brian Hoyer (5-for-8, 59 yards, 1 TD) taking a quick taste of action before retiring for the night early in the first half.
The fourth-round pick out of Western Kentucky had some moments, clicking on 19 of 32 passes for 205 yards with a touchdown and an interception.
And he did so while he was under siege. The offensive line play from the deep reserves was brutal. And, of course, rookie Giants boss Brian Daboll had his defensive coordinator Wink Martindale dialing up all-out blitzes all night long.
Zappe showed plenty of poise. Don’t be shocked if he pushes into the No. 2 spot behind Mac Jones, making Hoyer expendable on cutdown day.
“I thought he was calm. We’re all going to learn from things. He’ll learn from things. He made some plays,” said Belichick of the rookie.
ONE FINAL NOTE ON JAMES WHITE
The day began with the news that veteran halfback James White was giving up on his comeback from last year’s hip injury and is heading to retirement.
Belichick was clearly moved by the career White had.
“He was a tremendous player for us, tremendous person. Ultimate team player, huge in big games, as professional as they come,” said the coach. “We respect his decision.”
Again, you have to give Belichick credit on this one. He re-signed White to an offseason contract, which basically gave the Super Bowl hero a $500,000 guarantee/severance package.
The coach and the Patriots did not have to do that. Classy move by the coach.
NO THANKS ON DABOLL, GIANTS FANS
It will be forgotten, probably already is, but if you are a New York Giants fan, you got your first taste of Brian Daboll, the head coach on Thursday night.
I admit, I’m a tad jaded when it comes to the former Patriots assistant. I’ve got him falling flat on his face, just as Judge did in the Meadowlands.
Watching Daboll not use timeouts in the first half two-minute drill and watch his offense scramble late, it was clear that he had no clue about game management. That’s a flaw that will certainly be exposed.
Trust me on this one. Sorry, Giants fans. He won’t be here in 2024.
