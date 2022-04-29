So much for Robert Kraft, the man of the people, representing the fans of Patriots Nation, running the Patriots draft room.
Nope.
This was same stuff, different Bill Belichick year.
It was obvious around 10:15 p.m. that Belichick was not only in charge, but he was doing his thing in his 22nd NFL Draft as football operations head.
Belichick’s history in the first round takes one of two turns:
He either loves the first round about 25 percent of the time, mostly staying pat, sometimes moving up a bit, or he’d rather wait, accumulate a few extra bodies on Day 2, and get those second round guys.
The Patriots First Round Draft Party assassin was back in form, refusing, at No. 21, to go after the alleged best inside linebacker in the draft (Devin Lloyd), the alleged second best edge rusher (Jermaine Johnson) and a cornerback from Clemson (Andrew Boothe) who has been called a ready-made shutdown corner.
Instead, the Patriots moved from 21st to 29th, adding a third and fourth rounder in the deal with the Chiefs.
The Patriots have two big needs going forward in 2022 and beyond.
They need bodies, as in depth, mostly on the offensive line, and they need at least two more elite players, particularly on defense, at linebacker and cornerback.
As for moving up and going after one of the elite wide receivers, well, it didn’t make sense. The Patriots traded for DeVante Parker, who appears to be their new No. 1.
The wide receiver room is full, maybe adding a third rounder on Friday.
We won’t know for another six months in some cases or three years in other cases, what the Patriots actually acquired at the 2022 NFL Draft.
Almost shockingly, Belichick did not trade the 29th pick of the first round, losing the opportunity for the three or four players most experts had the Patriots taking a No. 21 because Lloyd and Johnson, in particular, were gone at No. 29.
The Patriots chose Chattanooga offensive guard Cole Strange, which isn’t a surprise.
At 6-foot-5 and 307 pounds, word is that Strange is strong, tough and versatile. It sounds typical. A lot like Logan Mankins, chosen 32nd overall out of Fresno State in 2005.
This is the opposite of being a sexy pick. It will only be considered a bad pick if Lloyd or Johnson are immediately impact guys or Strong is a bust.
In the end, they added a third-rounder in the trade back, giving them a second rounder and two third-rounders.
Boring, right?
Yup.
Enough about who is running the Patriots draft room.
I’d say Belichick is back. But it appears he and his draft day tendencies never left.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.