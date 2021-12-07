ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. – 42-3.
That wasn't the score, but it a lot of ways, it felt that way as the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills walked off the field.
Forty-two runs. Three passes.
It's never been before in modern pro football history. It'll never be done again.
The passing league, which has allegedly taken the toughness out of football, got Belichicked last night, of course, on national television.
While the Patriots made history with its single-wing-like run-to-pass ratio, what they did to rest of the league watching was much more prolific.
Bill Belichick is not only back after a 7-9, Cam Newton respite, he's coaching better than ever before.
While Tom Brady got his deserved kudos last year, breaking away from his former coach and leading a nothing-franchise to a Super Bowl title, this 2021 season is Belichick's turn in the spotlight.
There's a lot to like at what he's built in, well, no time.
The Patriots are not just good. They are the best team in the NFL on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2021 and you'd be crazy to think otherwise.
They started a 2-4, losing three heart-breakers in the final minutes, and now are on a seven-game winning steak in which they've allowed 10 points per game.
I still haven't gotten over last week's game against the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots got beat at the line of scrimmage, on both sides of the ball, allowing 270 yards rushing, yet they won in a blowout, 36-13.
That just doesn't happen. It doesn't.
Last night was the weirdest sporting event I've ever attended. Was Belichick sending a message, running the ball 32 straight times.
Why didn't the Patriots try throwing ball once or twice with first-and-goal on the Bills' 11 in the fourth quarter, with the wind sort of at their back? Instead they settled for a field goal, running for a 3-yard gain on 3rd-and-16.
Why couldn't the Bills get the Patriots off the field sooner and more often?
I know why: Because the Patriots were tougher.
This unit of Patriot Wayers have taken on a life of their own. Belichick has rebuilt this group, almost to a "T," like he did when he started this thing two decades ago.
They are tough. They are stingy. They can run the ball. The quarterback isn't afraid to make plays.
Winning supersedes everything. That hasn't always been the case the last few years, apparently.
Patriots players, especially the newbies, have tangible proof about their coach.
I mean the dude called three passing plays and the Patriots won.
"I looked over at AP (Adrian Phillips) at one point and said, 'Have we thrown the ball since that pass to Jonnu (Smith)?'" said Patriots captain Devin McCourty.
That fact right there, having Mac Jones attempt only three passes and not complain one iota is what makes this group a little extra special.
"That's why I love playing here," said McCourty. "This team isn't about one person. It isn't about egos."
It all starts and ends with the head coach.
Belichick has done the unthinkable. He has the No. 1 seed in the AFC. And he's already starting with "We're on to Indy," the next team on the schedule on Dec. 20.
We've heard the song before. And we've seen this movie before.
Belichick is the best. And that message was loud and clear last night.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
