Win the turnover battle. Run the football. Control field position. Confuse the opposing quarterback. Make a few memorable plays on offense. And get heck out of Dodge with a “W.”
Bill Belichick did it again.
The old codger/coach didn’t rise from the dead, like some phoenix. Nope, he’s been dormant for a while, at least in 2022, and with his players and coaches catching up, Belichick was great again.
Sure, it was the Cleveland Browns, and Jacoby Brissett, etc., but the Patriots were without their “franchise” quarterback, their No. 1 running back and had a no-name defense other than Matthew Judon.
Belichick was on his game in Cleveland on Sunday, as much as he ever was when "You Know Who" was his quarterback.
The Patriots are an overtime field goal, at Lambeau Field, away from being 3-0 with a short, Leave-It-To-Beaver-looking dude named Bailey Zappe at quarterback.
It was another Belichick masterpiece.
All three phases and the turnover battle were checkmarks for New England.
The best running back tandem in the league, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, looked like rentals. So was the Browns elite wideout, Amari Cooper. All non-factors.
Remember, he has two former head coaches, both of whom failed miserably after leaving here, running the offense; a decision questioned across the entire NFL landscape.
The Patriots' win in Cleveland was drenched, of course, in irony. Belichick won his first game in Cleveland in 1991, and this win, his 324th, ties him with the great George Halas for No. 2 all-time.
It leaves only Don Shula, with 347 wins all-time, which is another topic for another day.
September was not a good month for Belichick. Neither was August. The Patriots weren’t right, especially on offense.
A lot of his personnel decisions appeared to be hurting his coaching acumen. Appeared!
But all of sudden, rookies, including a couple with the last name Jones -- Jack and Marcus -- both starting at cornerback no less, are making plays that win games.
The skinniest wide receiver in NFL history, also a rookie, Tyquan Thornton, finally back from the injured list, looks like he might be a future No. 1 dude. That's something we haven’t had around here since, well, another greyhound looking guy named Randy Moss.
As NFL head coaches appear to get younger and focused on analytics and committing egregious situational football errors, Belichick’s blueprint (see first paragraph of story) for success has remained the same.
Tough, smart football, as long as there is some modicum of high-end talent around can prevail.
The fact the Patriots beat up the “lowly” Lions and Browns on consecutive weeks, by a combined score of 67-15, is, of course, going to be the story for some. You can throw Jared Goff and Jacoby Brissett into that same mixer, too.
But something appears to really be brewing over at 1 Patriot Place with the Patriots, now 3-3, appearing to be pretty good.
Best of all is Belichick’s fastball is alive and well.
And if a few more players “pop,” stay tuned. This could get interesting around here in December when the Buffalos, Cincinnatis and Miamis come to town.
