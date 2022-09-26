The Red Sox announced their 2022 minor league award winners on Monday, and the list of honorees likely won't come as a surprise to many who have been paying attention.
First baseman Niko Kavadas and outfielder Ceddanne Rafaela were named Minor League Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year respectively, and right-handers Brayan Bello and Franklin German were Minor League Starting and Relief Pitchers of the Year. Speedy outfielder David Hamilton was named Minor League Baserunner of the Year, utility player Andy Lugo and right-hander Eybersson Polanco were Latin Program Position Player and Pitcher of the Year, and right-hander Zack Kelly was recognized as the 2022 Lou Gorman Award winner, which is given annually to a Red Sox minor league player who has demonstrated dedication and perseverance in overcoming obstacles while working his way to the Major League team.
Kavadas, an 11th-round pick out of Notre Dame in last year's draft, was one of the stories of the season in the Red Sox minor league system. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound slugger hit 26 home runs with a .990 OPS in 120 games, rising from Low-A Salem all the way to Double-A Portland in the process.
Rafaela, who repeated as Defensive Player of the Year after also earning the honor in 2021, was the system's other big story, taking a massive step forward and establishing himself as a potential big league mainstay.
This season Rafaela batted .299 with 21 home runs, 86 RBI, 28 stolen bases and a .880 OPS over 116 games split between High-A Greenville and Double-A Portland. He was also a human highlight reel at center field and shortstop, routinely making jaw dropping plays and consistently demonstrating himself an elite fielder at two of the game's premium positions.
Rafaela's breakdown did not go unnoticed. As the season progressed he went from a moderately regarded glove-first prospect to a Top 100 standout who currently ranks No. 4 in the Red Sox system and No. 79 in the game according to Baseball America, who also named Rafaela their Red Sox Minor League Player of the Year.
Bello was an obvious choice for Starting Pitcher of the Year, progressing from Double-A to the majors while dominating at both Portland and Worcester along the way. He posted a 2.34 ERA with 129 strikeouts in 96 minor league innings, and after a rocky start to his big league career he has now posted a 1.65 ERA over his last five starts with the Red Sox.
German enjoyed a similarly dominant season in the minors, posting a 2.72 ERA in 43 games primarily at Triple-A while tallying 64 strikeouts over 49.2 innings. He was recently called up to the big leagues and has so far appeared in two MLB games.
Kelly was also called up to the big leagues over the past few weeks, capping off an impressive rise from relative obscurity. An undrafted free agent out of Division 2 Newberry College, Kelly bounced around the minor leagues and signed with the Red Sox in December of 2020 after undergoing elbow surgery to repair a UCL injury. He posted a 2.72 ERA with 72 strikeouts in 44 games at Triple-A and has so far posted a 2.79 ERA in eight appearances with the Red Sox since debuting on Aug. 29.
Hamilton, originally acquired in last offseason's Hunter Renfroe trade along with Jackie Bradley Jr. and fellow prospect Alex Binelas, put together a historic season on the base paths with the Portland Sea Dogs. The 24-year-old set a new organizational record with 70 stolen bases, which was tied for third across the minor leagues, and he also batted .251 with 12 home runs in 119 games.
Lugo, 18, finished tied for the Dominican Summer League lead in hits (70) and runs (52) and led the DSL Red Sox Blue club in total bases (91) and stolen bases (21). He batted .318 with a .782 OPS in 56 games while also starting at all three outfield positions, second and third base and designated hitter.
Polanco, 19, posted a 1.78 ERA while holding opponents to a .179 average and no home runs in 12 starts for the DSL Red Sox Red club. He also represented the Red Sox in the DSL All-Star Game, retiring all three batters he faced in a scoreless relief inning.
The award winners will be honored Monday night at Fenway Park prior to the Red Sox series opener against the Baltimore Orioles.
