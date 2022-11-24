Good news everyone. The interminable hand wringing over Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and suspected steroid users on the Hall of Fame ballot has finally run its course. Their fates are now in the hands of the Contemporary Era committee, and the remaining performance-enhancing drug users on the ballot have either admitted to it or tested positive, making those discussions a lot more cut and dry.
That means we can finally focus exclusively on baseball without delving into the moral muck, right?
Oh, if only.
Earlier this week the 2023 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot was announced, and with it the first wave of this next decade’s great controversy has washed ashore. Carlos Beltran, who under normal circumstances would’ve been an obvious favorite to earn enshrinement on the first ballot, is also the first player implicated in the Houston Astros’ 2017 sign stealing scandal to come up for Cooperstown consideration.
Purely in terms of baseball accolades, Beltran’s Hall of Fame case might actually be stronger than most people realize. The nine-time All-Star finished with a .279 average, 435 home runs, 1,587 RBI, 312 stolen bases and an .837 OPS for his career. He also won Rookie of the Year, was a three-time Gold Glove winner and was consistently a standout throughout his 20-year career, earning his final All-Star nod at age 39.
Beltran’s advanced metrics look even better. He finished with a 70.1 wins above replacement mark, which ranks eighth all-time among center fielders, and his JAWS score — a metric created by statistician Jay Jaffe to signify Hall of Fame worthiness — is ninth at 57.3. Both of those numbers are right around the average of the 19 center fielders currently in the hall.
The trouble for Beltran is he was not only a part of the sign-stealing scandal that helped the Astros capture the 2017 World Series title, he was one of its ringleaders.
By then 40 years old, Beltran was a team leader with unusual sway in the clubhouse, and according to reports he was a driving force behind the scheme that saw the Astros illegally decode opposing signs using live video feeds and tip batters of upcoming pitches by banging a trash can.
Because he had already retired by the time the sign-stealing scandal broke in 2020, Beltran was the only player specifically singled out for his participation, which led to his firing as New York Mets manager just a few months after he’d been hired. He has not coached since, instead spending 2022 as a New York Yankees commentator with the YES Network.
How many voters hold the scandal against Beltran will be interesting to see. Prior to the news Beltran had enjoyed a great reputation and was well liked throughout baseball. Others implicated, including former Astros manager A.J. Hinch and then Astros bench coach and current Red Sox manager Alex Cora, have been welcomed back into the game, and competitively speaking the scandal wouldn’t taint his entire body of work, only his final season and lone World Series title.
On the other hand, while Beltran was a great player, he wasn’t Bonds or Clemens either, so voters might reach different conclusions based on how they weigh all the factors.
In either case, Beltran’s fate could tell us a lot about what awaits active players like Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman and George Springer down the road. Even if the steroid question no longer takes center stage, controversy and off-field considerations on the Hall of Fame ballot aren’t going anywhere.
