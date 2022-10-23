The Red Sox weren’t a good baseball team this past season. But if that wasn’t bad enough, they were also kind of boring too.
This year’s offense was fatally one dimensional. The lineup produced lots of singles, lots of doubles, and that’s about it. The Red Sox ranked well below league average in home runs, stolen bases and triples, so its only reliable method of producing runs was through sustained rallies.
That worked sometimes, but when the bats weren’t humming the Red Sox weren’t scoring. That didn’t go unnoticed by Red Sox leadership, and chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora both called fixing the issue a point of emphasis.
“I do believe that certain times we were stuck offensively this year, not only because we didn’t hit the ball out of the ballpark but running the bases and taking advantage of certain situations wasn’t there,” Cora said during the club’s year-end press conference. “Hopefully we get a more dynamic, athletic club next year, then we can actually, not only rely on the long ball but we can take advantage of the game.”
So what’s the club going to do? Though the Red Sox didn’t see much progress at the big league level, the work towards fielding a more athletic team has actually been underway for a while.
Now, with new MLB rule changes designed to improve pace of play and encourage more aggressive action on the base paths, the Red Sox clearly hope to gain an edge over their rivals.
Laying the groundwork
Coming off an ALCS appearance the Red Sox entered 2022 with high hopes but also several clear deficiencies. Among the biggest, the club’s defense the prior season had been abysmal and the returning roster was almost entirely devoid of serious threats on the bases.
Case in point, the club’s stolen base leader in 2021 was catcher Christian Vazquez, who had eight.
To address those issues the club made two big moves. The first was trading Hunter Renfroe for Jackie Bradley Jr. and prospects Alex Binelas and David Hamilton. Then after the lockout the Red Sox signed top free agent infielder Trevor Story.
Neither of those moves ultimately paid off in 2022. Bradley’s superior defense did not make up for the loss of Renfroe’s power, and while Story’s athleticism was impressive as advertised, he still had a difficult debut, fighting through a slow start before missing most of the second half with a broken wrist.
Once the Red Sox were out of the hunt they made several more trades, netting four additional prospects plus first baseman Eric Hosmer at the trade deadline in exchange for Vazquez and former first-round pick Jay Groome.
Taken together those deals couldn’t prevent the Red Sox from finishing in last place, but looking ahead they could still pay big dividends.
When healthy and productive Story was exactly the kind of difference maker the Red Sox hoped he’d be. He led the club in stolen bases, ranked second in home runs and was an elite defensive second baseman. With a full spring training and the injuries behind him, there’s no reason why he can’t be an All-Star once more.
As for the six prospects acquired in those three trades, it’s clear Bloom hoped to inject some serious athleticism into the organization.
David Hamilton, Wilyer Abreu, Max Ferguson and Corey Rosier are all burners who combined for 201 stolen bases on the year. Hamilton set a new organizational record with 70 at Double-A, and on top of their speed Abreu and Ferguson were also among the best in baseball at getting on base, ranking in the top 10 across the minors in walks with 114 and 96 respectively.
The other two acquisitions, Binelas and Enmanuel Valdez, boast big-time power and each topped 25 home runs in the minors this past year.
Though none of those players were ready for prime time in 2022, next year might be a different story.
Valdez has a big league ready bat and should debut in 2023, and there’s a chance Hamilton and Abreu could factor in at some point too. The speedy Jarren Duran is also still in the picture, as is fast-rising prospect Ceddanne Rafaela, so if needed the club will have a deep well of athletic marvels to draw from.
“It’s all about giving Alex the most options that he can go through,” Bloom said. “Not just with the 26 but with everyone else you know is going to be part of the group over the course of the season.”
A whole new ballgame
The timing of this philosophical shift is no accident. It’s long been expected that new rules designed to promote a faster paced, more exciting game were imminent, and now those changes are officially here.
“Where the game is going next year with the new rules we have to take advantage of certain situations,” Cora said.
The most notable change coming to MLB next season is the pitch clock, which will give pitchers 15 seconds between pitches with the bases empty and 20 seconds with runners on. Pitchers will also only be allowed to disengage the rubber (including for pickoff attempts) twice per plate appearance, and if a third is attempted then the pitcher has to throw the runner out, otherwise a balk will be called and the runner will advance.
That second detail is important, because not only did the pitch clock reduce average game times in the minors by 26 minutes last season, but stolen base attempts per game also increased from 2.23 in 2019 with a 68% success rate to 2.83 in 2022 with a 77% success rate, according to MLB.
How does that work exactly? With limits on how long pitchers can hold runners on and throw over to first, runners now have more leeway to take longer leads and potentially even time their jumps with the clock like a sprinter at the starting gun.
Best case scenario? The new rules could bring about a renaissance of super leadoff hitters for whom every single or walk may as well be a double or triple, because whenever they get on base they’re a threat to run. Think someone like Rickey Henderson or Tim Raines, the type of player once common back in the 1980s but who have since disappeared from the game.
The new rules will have an impact defensively as well. In addition to the pitch clock, the other major change is the elimination of defensive shifts, which have become far more prevalent in recent years as clubs have leaned on analytics to exploit the tendencies of opposing batters.
Without having the option to play three infielders on one side of the diamond, or play the second baseman or shortstop as a fourth outfielder, clubs should place a higher premium on rangy defenders who can cover more ground and take away the hits that might have once been prevented by the shift.
A player like Story should thrive in this new environment, as should up and comers like Rafaela, Hamilton and Abreu once they reach the big leagues. Obviously it will be tough to know how exactly the Red Sox will look until after the offseason is finished, but there is a clear blueprint in place and if followed fans could have a much more interesting and watchable team to look forward to in 2023.
What’s next? Key MLB offseason dates
While the playoffs are heating up and the World Series is approaching, there are no doubt plenty of Red Sox fans who are anxious for the offseason to begin.
With money to spend, free agent decisions to be made and long-discussed possibilities finally set to come to a head, the Red Sox have a busy and consequential couple of months ahead of them.
So what can fans expect, and when? Here are the key dates to circle on the calendar.
World Series: The World Series begins on Friday, Oct. 28, and if the series goes the full seven games it will conclude on Saturday, Nov. 5.
Free agency begins: The day after the World Series ends all eligible players officially become free agents and clubs can begin making trades. But players also can’t sign with new teams until five days after the World Series, giving clubs an exclusive five-day window to try and retain their own free agents.
Options/opt outs: Five days after the World Series ends also marks the deadline for all decisions on player, club and mutual options, and any player whose options aren’t picked up become free agents. For the Red Sox, that means decisions on James Paxton’s club and player options, Tommy Pham’s mutual option and Chris Sale’s player option will need to be finalized.
More significantly, this date also marks the deadline for players to exercise any opt out provisions in their contracts, which means we’ll know by this point if Xander Bogaerts has opted out to become a free agent, as is widely expected.
Qualifying offers: The qualifying offer system is a means by which clubs can receive draft pick compensation should it lose a player in free agency. How it works is a club can offer its own free agents a one-year deal worth the mean salary of MLB’s 125 highest-paid players, which for this year equates to $19.65 million. If they take it then they’ll return the following season on that contract, but if not and they sign with another team, their former team receives a draft pick as compensation and the new club forfeits one.
Teams have until five days after the World Series to extend qualifying offers to their free agents, and those who receive one then have until 4 p.m. on Nov. 15 to decide whether or not to take it. Starting pitchers Michael Wacha and Nathan Eovaldi are the Red Sox top candidates to receive a qualifying offer.
Rule 5 protection deadline: The Red Sox have a ton of prospects who are eligible for the Rule 5 Draft, and if they aren’t added to the 40-man roster by Nov. 15 they could be lost to another franchise for nothing the same way the Red Sox stole Garrett Whitlock from the New York Yankees. Top prospects Ceddanne Rafaela and Enmanuel Valdez are two of the many potential roster additions.
Non-tender deadline: Players who haven’t accrued six years of big league service time and are still under club control must be offered a contract by Nov. 18, and those who aren’t are “non-tendered” and become free agents. With a major 40-man roster crunch on the horizon, the Red Sox will likely look to clear some space this way and relievers Ryan Brasier and Josh Taylor are among those who could be non-tender candidates.
Winter Meetings: Traditionally the busiest time of the offseason, the MLB Winter Meetings are set to take place in their traditional, in-person format for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic and lockout. This year’s meetings will be held at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego from Dec. 5-7, and the Rule 5 Draft will take place on the meetings’ final day Dec. 7.
After the winter meetings there will still be plenty of action as free agents sign, clubs swing trades and arbitration-related business gets hashed out. But by Christmas we should have a much better idea of how baseball’s landscape will look ahead of the start of Spring Training in mid-February.
Yorke enjoying fall bounce back
Nick Yorke was arguably among the most disappointing prospects in baseball this past season. The Red Sox 2020 first-round pick enjoyed a brilliant professional debut in 2021, earning Red Sox Minor League Hitter of the Year honors after batting .325 with a .928 OPS, but then saw his production fall off dramatically this past year after battling injuries throughout the season.
As a result Yorke fell out of Baseball America’s Top 100 prospect rankings after at one point reaching as high as No. 31 overall, but the good news is the 20-year-old infielder finally seems to be rounding back into form.
This fall Yorke has been lighting up the Arizona Fall League. He currently ranks 13th in the league with a .340 batting average and has 10 RBI, 14 runs scored and almost as many walks (10) as strikeouts (11) through the first 14 games.
Between his strong AFL showing and his hot finish to the year at High-A Greenville, where he batted .320 in September, the top Red Sox prospect looks to be finishing an otherwise forgettable year on a high note.
Casas, Valdez getting started in Dominican Republic
The Dominican Professional Baseball League kicked off its season last weekend, and a handful of Red Sox prospects are among those playing winter ball on the island. The two most notable names from Boston are Triston Casas, the club’s top first base prospect, and Enmanuel Valdez, the chief return in this August’s Christian Vazquez trade.
So far the two have only played a handful of games, but Valdez has gotten his winter started on the right foot. Valdez is currently batting .364 with a .917 OPS through his first four games, including a 3 for 4 showing on Friday against Casas’ Licey club.
Casas didn’t play in that one, but so far through three games he’s batting .222 with a .689 OPS, though he does have more walks (5) than strikeouts (3), a fact that probably won’t come as much surprise to those who watched him play in the big leagues this past September.
