Bill Belichick is, for all intents and purposes, in a slump.
Three years without a playoff win; staring a fourth year right in the face like the cold north-to-south wind gusts we see this time of year at Gillette Stadium.
This is his team; the players, the coaches – including his sons; the free agent decisions; and the offensive line.
Belichick’s signature is on all of it.
The Brady-carried-Belichick-to-six-Super-Bowl-titles argument has more electricity right now than the Las Vegas strip that Belichick & Co. will be witness to next week.
And after what happened last Thursday night, with the Patriots weirdly on the defense the entire game, playing not-to-lose … I get it.
The temperatures are dropping. The playoffs are near. and Belichick’s mess, the 2022 New England Patriots, at 6-6, is front and center.
That being said, I’m betting on Belichick getting out of this mess.
I’m betting on the guy who built this 20-year window of elite, disciplined, machine-and-military-like organization.
By the way, if you Google “Belichick” and “messes” the Internet might explode.
Here are a few.
Belichick:
“Allegedly” had video of a Rams practice session in 2002, which was deemed false, but weirdly still sticks today.
Traded Drew Bledsoe, drawing the ire of thousands of teenage boys who grew up with him as their No. 1 guy.
Released Lawyer Milloy a week before the season opener, drawing a “His players hate him” from ESPN analyst and former star Tom Jackson.
Traded Super Bowl MVP and the popular Deion Branch just before the 2007 NFL Draft.
Had Spygate, in which he directed the filming of Jets defensive signals, in September of 2007.
Lost “The Perfect Season” to the N.Y. Giants.
Traded future Hall of Famer Richard Seymour, whom he referred to as one of the greatest defensive linemen he ever coached, eight days before the 2009 opener.
Had “DeFlategate” in 2014, which Brady took flack for but it was under his watch.
Benched Malcolm Butler in the Super Bowl loss to the Eagles, probably the worst defensive game in his tenure.
And, last but not least, let Brady go elsewhere.
In other words, in middle of all the championships and near championships, Belichick has been here, in “mess-mode,” many times before.
The point is Belichick has rebounded, basically, from all of his previous problems, though, it could be argued that he had the greatest problem solver in pro sports history – Brady – at his beckon call.
Which brings us to Dec. 12, Dec. 18, Dec. 24, Jan. 1 and Jan. 8. The five key dates for the 2022 Patriots.
The Patriots have to probably win four of those, three if they are lucky. and the game on Monday night, in Glendale, Az., will be the only game the Patriots will be favored.
The 2022 Patriots and Mac Jones, in particular, are a fickle group; tough to figure out and trust.
But there are have been moments, most against second-tier teams, in which the Patriots seemed worthy not only as a playoff team, but a playoff team that could do some damage.
The Bills loss in Gillette Stadium sort killed that mojo. It was a bad game the Patriots never were in after the Bills got the lead.
Everyone in New England was frustrated that evening, including Mac Jones. and it may have sent a message to Belichick that this close-to-the-vest stuff isn’t going to work in December and January.
The Patriots have to attack. And, again, at times this offense (more last year) and defense have shown the ability to play a very good level.
I’m not going to compare this team to the previous Patriots teams, because it isn’t even close.
But the coach is the same guy with the same mind and same ability to figure out this mess.
Nine Super Bowls in 18 years. That’s not normal. That’s not “just” Brady.
I can’t explain how it will happen. But it could happen. In fact, I’d bet on it.
Am I on an island? Probably.
Belichick Island. That’s where I’m going to lay my umbrella the next month or so. Wish me luck. I’m not a big beach guy.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
